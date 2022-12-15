Zoey Thompson said a favorite Christmas memory occurred when she raised her young brother up toward the top of the Christmas tree so he could put the finishing touch on it.
Jack Gage recalls a good memory of the season happening when his family went to popular amusement park.
Christmas is a time for making memories, and Thompson, a member of the Azle High School choir, and Gage, a member of the school’s concert band program, recently discussed their past Christmases as both fine arts groups prepare for their Christmas concerts.
The band concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the school, while the choir concert will be the next night at 6:30 p.m. at the school.
CHOIR
Madeleine Boivin, Caitlin Sanders, Paul Leonard and Chance Rosson joined Thompson in discussing the choir concert. Each had different levels of experience, as Zoey has been singing since she was 5 years old and Rosson just started this year. They discussed songs they liked to sing in this season along with their favorite songs to listen to.
Sanders likes to sing “The Work of Christmas,” while her favorite Christmas song is “Silent Night.” Boivin said her favorite Yuletide song is “Sleigh Ride.”
“My favorite song to sing here is ‘Wassail,’” Thompson said. “’God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen’ is my favorite Christmas song. And I love to sing it, too – it’s amazing.”
Among the Christmas memories they shared included Sanders setting up the Christmas tree her first year in Azle, in 2020. She moved here from Waco.
“My favorite Christmas memory was the first year that my little brother was actually old enough to put the star on top of the tree, which happened to be the year that we moved here from California,” Thompson said, noting that move was in the summer of 2020. She said lifting her brother, 2 1/2, to put the star on the tree was “definitely my favorite memory so far.”
Patrons who attend the concert should expect energy and entertainment and a welcoming choir, students said.
“Joyous sounds,” Boivin said.
Leonard said a welcoming atmosphere awaits attendees, and Rosson said people should enjoy their time.
“I feel like whenever we’re on stage we have a very calm presence,” Thompson said, adding that the stage provides a “very peaceful” presence.
Patrons will hear about seven selections at the concert.
“It puts you in the Christmas spirit,” AHS choir director Brent McCartney said about the concert, noting people will hear “Carol of the Bells.”
BAND
Band members Alyssa Anderson (clarinet and saxophone), Reece Davis (clarinet and saxophone) and Jack Gage (trumpet and euphonium) discussed the concert and some favorite songs and memories. Each has several years of experience in playing music. Anderson is in the concert band and the wind ensemble, and Davis and Gage are in the symphonic band and concert band.
Anderson said the top band plays “Sleigh Ride” annually. The top band is the wind ensemble.
“That’s a lot of fun, and that’s probably my favorite,” Anderson said, noting it’s her favorite song to play. She doesn’t have a favorite Christmas song to listen to.
“I like listening to ‘Carol of the Bells’ – that’s my favorite Christmas song,” Davis said, adding that the same song could be his favorite to play.
Gage likes listening to jazzy Christmas music, including from Michael Bublé, and said he also likes playing those songs, too.
As far as favorite memories of the season, Anderson said visiting Missouri with her family is a fond memory, and Davis said as far as school stuff, the winter concert is always fun. Gage went to Disney World with his family for Christmas six years ago, and he enjoys that memory.
At the concert, each band will play two to four selections. Playing at the concert will be wind ensemble, symphonic band and concert band.
