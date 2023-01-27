People wanting to attend the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce’s 61st Annual Awards Banquet may reserve tickets and tables now.
The event is 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Orchard Event Venue & Retreat in Azle, located at 1421 Northwest Pkwy. Orchard is a new venue for this year. Social hour is at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
The chamber requests attendees reserve their seats by purchasing them no later than Feb. 6. Prices:
- Chamber Member individual tickets: $40
- Non-Member individual tickets: $50
- Chamber Member sponsor table of eight: $320
- Non-Member sponsor table of eight: $400
Attire for the evening is business casual with a black and white theme, said Jennifer Herrington, executive director of the chamber.
Hogye Hogle will be master of ceremonies again this year at the banquet.
“We will have the Heads or Tails game again this year,” Herrington said in an email, noting it is $20 per person and participants must purchase a Light Up Pin to play. “They will be sold at the door, and we will have volunteers walking around with them to purchase before the social hour ends.”
The banquet features a silent auction, and participants may use cash, checks or credit cards for a purchase.
Also at the event, member awards will be announced: Ambassador of the Year, Director’s Award, Friends of the Chamber Award, Shining Star Award, Rising Star Award, Businesswoman of the Year, Businessman of the Year, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Plus, there will be the People’s Choice Awards.
A new chamber president will be announced, and outgoing board members will be recognized, and then the new board will be sworn in.
Herrington said tickets/tables are limited this year, and can be purchased through the Chamber office or on the website at www.azlechamber.com. She said all attendees must reserve their seat/table ahead of time. Online registration closes Feb. 6. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The chamber is located at 404 W. Main, suite 102, and can be reached at 817-444-1112.
