Mark Laudenheimer, right, was named Citizen of the Year at last year's banquet.

 File Photo-Jim Stevens

People wanting to attend the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce’s 61st Annual Awards Banquet may reserve tickets and tables now.

The event is 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Orchard Event Venue & Retreat in Azle, located at 1421 Northwest Pkwy. Orchard is a new venue for this year. Social hour is at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Don@azlenews.net