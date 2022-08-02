Editor’s note: Azle ISD will have three new elementary campus principals in the 2022-23 school year. The News profiles the new chiefs at their respective campuses: Aubri Deheck at Silver Creek, Stephen Garretson at Walnut Creek and Shelley Newton at Eagle Heights.

A third-grade teacher planted a seed inside Aubri Deheck’s mind about what became Deheck’s career choice.

That was a difficult time in Deheck’s life, as her mother died the summer before her third-grade year started.

“It was a little bit of a shock – she had an aneurysm, kind of out of nowhere,” Deheck said.

Deheck’s third grade teacher took her under her wing, and it was never a favoritism situation, Deheck said. Her father had to adjust to being a single parent, and there were days he had to coordinate picking up Deheck and her older sister, and the teacher would let Deheck stay with her after school, take her home, “all kinds of things,” Deheck said.

“I still talk to her regularly,” she said about that teacher, Karen Stevens, who has retired from teaching.

When Deheck got to high school, she thought about how much of an impact that teacher made.

“She was the reason I wanted to be a teacher,” Deheck said, adding that she is the reason why the love of elementary education is “just the soul of my heart.”

Educators’ interactions are so important because a teacher never knows what is happening in a student’s life, Deheck said, and if a teacher can be that light in a student’s life even for a few hours a day, it can be life-changing for a child.

Deheck, who was a former assistant principal for the last three years at Azle High School, is the new principal at Silver Creek Elementary School. This is her fourth year in Azle. She is beginning her seventh year in administration – and beginning her 12th in education – and thought she was ready to move up and take everything she learned into this principal position. Her three years at AHS were her three favorite years as assistant principal, she said.

“It was a great opportunity to be even given the chance to be here, so I’m very, very excited to be at Silver Creek,” she said.

Deheck was born in Fort Worth and grew up in Grand Prairie, where she attended South Grand Prairie High School. She was an athlete in high school – participating in varsity volleyball and softball – and played softball at Sterling College in Kansas. She earned her bachelor’s at Sterling, an hour north of Wichita, and her master’s degree from UT-Arlington.

She was originally going to teach elementary school, but her first job was in Hillsboro, where she was a seventh-grade math teacher and varsity softball and JV volleyball coach at the high school. She was there for four years, and then went back to SGP, where she coached volleyball and taught there. Her husband, Robbie, is from Azle, and he attended Silver Creek and graduated from Azle High School. He is the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator at Bridgeport High School. She and Robbie were educators living in Kingwood, near Houston, and they worked at Splendora High School. That’s where Deheck began her administrative career. After she got pregnant with her first son, the Dehecks moved to Azle. (Deheck’s father died in June 2017, and she and Robbie got married in December 2017. Robbie’s family lives in Azle.)

She likes the Azle community because of the family atmosphere and parent support here, and she said parents “value education, they value that their kids are here, and they trust us to ensure that we are keeping their kids safe and that we’re teaching their kids.”

Deheck also lauded the teachers here for their love of teaching and their desire to grow and help the kids grow as well.

“I was welcomed into Azle, I was welcomed with open arms, I was supported, I was taught,” she said. “They help continue to help grow me as a leader, which eventually put me in this position to get me ready to be an actual principal of a campus.”

She said has been built a good rapport with teachers, parents and students.

“When the opportunity arose, there’s no question – I had been praying and praying about it,” she said.

She is excited to start and nurture relationships with students at Silver Creek. She describes her leadership style as being relationship-oriented and one that involves having significant empathy, and she loves being able to help others grow.

“It’s kind of like, we’re all learning, we’re all in this together, and I will value our teachers and staff and their feedback and make changes if needed," she said.

She wants the school to be a team and family.

“We’re going to get to know each other, we’re going to build those relationships and from there we’re going to grow together,” she said, adding she will be as visible as possible on campus.

She and Robbie are the parents of Mack, 3, and Dash, 8 months. Away from school, she and her family enjoy outdoor activities and sporting events. ------

Stephen Garretson said he struggled in school as a boy, explaining that he was a not a good reader, but had parents who supported him. He became the first person in his immediate family to attend college.

“My mom really worked hard to make sure that I wasn’t in debt when I came out of undergraduate school,” he said. “A little different now than it was back then.”

In high school, he got to be a pre-K aide at the elementary school and said he “absolutely loved it.” He knew then that education is what he wanted to do with his life.

“I went to school and haven’t looked back,” he said, adding he wouldn’t want to be in any other profession.

As he made his way through life, he earned three degrees, including a doctorate, and became an educator. Garretson, also known as Dr. G, comes to Azle from Northwest ISD, where he was the assistant principal at Cox Elementary School for five years and taught first grade before that.

Garretson grew up in Mount Vernon which is, he is quick to note, the hometown of Don Meredith, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and “Monday Night Football” commentator. Garretson’s parents grew up in the area, and after Garretson finished high school, he attended East Texas State University. After he graduated with his degree in interdisciplinary studies (elementary education) with an emphasis in reading, he worked in Lubbock at an elementary school, Iles, where he taught second grade.

His journey led him to several school districts throughout Texas, including Mount Pleasant, where he taught eighth literature at a middle school. Garretson performed his student teaching at that school, and the principal there was someone who inspired him.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career that I have had some amazing administrators that I worked with, and they have really guided me and helped me along the way,” he said.

Garretson has been an educator in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mesquite and Waco. Garretson began work on his doctorate when his family was in Waco.

Garretson and his wife moved to Haslet, where he worked for Northwest ISD and taught fifth and first grades. After their third child was born and he earned his doctorate from Texas Woman’s University, he made his way to the administrator’s office after earning his principal’s certification. He said the principal he worked with at Cox, Kim Becan, was his mentor and is the person he looks up to. She now works in central administration at NISD. (He earned his master’s degree from Texas A&M-Commerce.)

Eventually landing at Walnut Creek, Garretson said the culture stands out at Azle ISD.

“Any time you go to a new place, you don’t know what you’re walking into,” he said. “The staff here has been incredibly supportive. They have been so kind; whatever I need, they’re willing to do it.”

Garretson said his leadership style is one that centers on helping others to grow.

“I want to make sure that I’m providing opportunities for my teachers to experience that decision-making process,” he said. “I try to be a joint decision-making in those type of things for the things I can be, and there are some things that I just have to make decisions about.”

But for the most part, he said, he wants to include teachers to have a voice in what goes on.

He said building relationships is important and said is partial to a servant leadership style. He still enjoys being in the classroom and watching teachers interacting with the kids.

“I want to be visible and seen,” he said.

He said he wants people to know how hard teachers work for kids and how much they love them, and that they work to ensure that children develop problem-solving skills for life.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be working with,” he said.

Garretson is married to Jennifer and their sons are Brendan, 20, Ethan, 18, and Ryan, 14. Away from school, Garretson enjoys woodworking, including making furniture. -----

Shelley Newton said she didn’t take a usual route to become a campus principal at Eagle Heights Elementary.

She said she understands that she has had an unconventional path, but she credits key people in her life who helped her along the way.

“I did not do it by myself – it was just people who saw something in me, some sort of leadership quality to help me and encourage me,” she said. “So, I think my career or journey is pretty unique.”

Newton grew up in Azle and is an Azle High grad who attended Tarleton State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music. She also has a master’s degree in counseling from Tarleton. She spent three years as a counselor at Liberty. She was an assistant principal at Liberty for 5 1/2 years.

She is starting her 20th year in education, and she has been in Azle ISD 17 years. She worked in Paradise ISD at the beginning of her career.

“It’s been exciting, and sometimes it’s been hard, especially starting in January,” she said about becoming principal. She was in the interim principal position then. “We came back and COVID was ramping back up, and we didn’t have teachers and we didn’t have subs, and that’s when construction started here. So, it happened at the same time.”

She enjoys seeing the new space at the school, which also will have some new staffers in 2022-23.

“It’s exciting to get to be part of something new,” she said.

Eagle Heights will have a new library, and two special education classrooms and an administration suite will be added. Other classrooms will be added. Newton hopes all of the additions will be finished by the start of the school year, but she thinks the library won’t be finished until after the new year. Eagle Heights had a very small library before. The space where the library existed will be turned into offices and a conference room.

Newton worked at Liberty Elementary School for 15 1/2 years, and she held three different jobs: music teacher, counselor and assistant principal. She spent one year at Silver Creek as the music teacher. At the beginning of her career, she took a 10-year break: After two years at Paradise and one at Silver Creek, she stayed home for a decade and raised her children. She came back and started at Liberty in 2006 and was there until January of this year.

She began her career as a junior high/high school band director and an elementary music teacher in Paradise.

“When I was in junior high, that’s what I decided I wanted to do,” she said, referring to be a band director and music teacher. Even during when she was at home during her 10-year break, she stayed active in music by, for example, teaching music at church.

“That’s pretty much what I always wanted to do was be an educator,” she said. “I’m not sure I ever thought, ‘oh, I want to be a principal.’ That came as opportunities presented themselves and I changed from one role to another.”

She described her leadership style as the servant-leader category, telling staffers that she would never ask them to do anything that she wouldn’t do herself and sees her role as one that helps teachers and students.

She describes Eagle Heights as “very friendly and welcoming” and “inclusive” and is the only bilingual campus in Azle ISD. The school has a growing bilingual program. She appreciates the staff being “very kind and welcoming” to her.

In her experience at her latest two schools, Newton said educators knew when they showed up at school, they will make a difference.

“I would say it’s my purpose,” she said, in a question about what she enjoyed most about being an educator. She has loved all of her roles as educator but has loved them for different reasons.

“I will always have a place in my heart for music, because that’s what got me started and that was my avenue for education,” she said.

She went to college on a music scholarship. She played the saxophone but doesn’t play it anymore. She performed in the Azle Marching Green Pride. All three of her children have gone to Azle High and all three children attended Texas A&M University. Her daughter-in-law also is an Aggie.

Newton and husband Jeff, who have been married 31 years, have one son – David, 27 – and two daughters, Meredith, 24, and Alison, 21.

Outside of school, Newton loves to read and enjoys being outside and observing nature.