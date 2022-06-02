Azle High School students Amanda Thorpe, Jacob Estrada and Addison Taylor were named National Cyber Scholars by CyberStart America.

The three students took part in a cybersecurity competition last school year and were among 32 AHS students who were qualified to apply for the national scholarships.

They were each awarded scholarships worth over $3,000, to use towards the SANS Foundations course and one attempt at the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies (GFACT) certification.

The SANS Foundations course, according to www.sans.org, is “the best single course available to learn the core knowledge and develop practical skills in computers, technology, and security fundamentals that are needed to kickstart a career in cybersecurity.”

Amanda, Jacob and Addison earned the some of the highest scores out of more than 45,000 participants. The top 1,000 highest-scoring participants were named National Cyber Scholars.