Mike and D’Andra Davidson thought a lot about what they wanted to do with their 10-acre property on the west side of Azle over a decade ago.

While looking at wedding venues with their daughter, picturing what the perfect event space would look like, that’s when inspiration struck.

The Davidsons opened the Orchard Event Venue and Retreat in 2011. It has seen hundreds of weddings, fundraisers, appreciation banquets and more over the years. Now, it is time for them to say goodbye to the place they built.

“It’s bittersweet, but it was time,” D’Andra said.

As of the end of June, The Orchard is under new ownership through a company called Unity Venture out of Ohio.

“(The new owner) said, ‘I want to leave it just as it is,’” D’Andra said. “So we were happy about that.”

The new owner has plans to make changes that the Davidsons “had wanted to do for a long time,” including enclosing the open-air pavilion so it can be used more.

Even though the new owners are not local, the Davidsons are confident that they will keep operations going the same direction that they did. The current staff at The Orchard will remain and handle the day-to-day operations of the venue.

“The proof’s in the pudding,” Mike said. “We’ll see what happens when it actually comes about, but I think they will (keep things the same).”

Mike will stay busy with his construction business, ProBuild, and said that they are “ready for some more things.”

“Yeah, we’re going to refill (that time) now,” D’Andra said. The couple wants to include travel plans in the future, as well as plenty of time spent with their kids and grandkids.

The Davidsons are sad to say goodbye to the venue but are thankful for the community that helped it grow.

“We would like to thank the entire community of Azle for all their support and guidance,” Mike said. “We kept all of our business locally. … Everybody has been so helpful, and it’s been a great relationship for sure.”

The Davidsons are also thankful to Tina Hearn Realtors for helping to make the sale and transition of ownership of The Orchard go smoothly.

She did such a great job and handled everything,” said D’Andra. “She really went above and beyond.”

For more information about The Orchard Event Venue and Retreat, visit www.theorchardtx.com, or call 817-270-4555.