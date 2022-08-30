Council adopted a budget that increased property tax revenue, with the increase in property tax revenue in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget being $560,865. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $205,163. Council approved a tax rate of $0.623426 per $100 valuation, with the general fund maintenance and operations rate set at $0.569478 and the remaining $0.053948 for interest and sinking fund debt service.

Water and sewer base rates will remain unchanged this year from FY 2021-22, as council also approved those rates at the meeting. Council also approved an ordinance providing for amendments to the FY 2021-22 budget to reflect appropriation transfers and changes.

The largest ticket item in the city of Azle General Fund budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 is $4,257,530, which comes from the police department, followed by ambulance service, which has a budget of $2,928,378. The fire department budget is $1,763,391, which is the third highest amount for the upcoming year.

Even as there is an overage of expenditures now – $16,563,476 in expenditures versus $15,199,049 in revenues – the budget will balance because of savings realized in this year’s budget (for example, health insurance and salary savings) and greater than expected revenues in the current fiscal year, namely sales tax and development fees, said City Manager Tom Muir, in an email.

Muir further explained that while the General Fund’s revenue budget reflects an amount of $15,199,049, the fund will also receive $1,088,093 in transfers from other funds (Utility Fund, Stormwater Fund, and Golf Course Fund) for a total current resources available of $16,287,142. The $1 million-plus in transfers from other funds are mainly to help pay for staff and other resources paid for by the General Fund for the benefit of the other funds – mostly the Utility Fund.

“That creates a total expenditure over revenue of $276,334,” he said. “This overage is the combination of fund balance paying for some one-time capital items and the added costs of the salary plan market adjustments recently approved by the Council.”

When the Utility Fund, Golf Course Fund and Storm Water Fund are figured into the budget, there will be $30,489,384 in revenues and $31,887,219 in expenditures, the city budget book showed. The city’s tax rate in 2021-22 was $0.646149.

In his summary for annual budget, Muir said the cost of providing city services is “rising very quickly.” These rising costs, he said, will also negatively affect the still active new home construction, as will rising interest rates. As always, city staff will keep a close eye on the economy and stay prepared to respond to changes as they happen, he said.

“Staff has made every effort to create a budget that will provide the services our citizens have come to expect, and staff will continue to seek improvements where they can be found,” he said. “Furthermore, it is important to take a cautious approach in the coming year while at the same time intensifying our efforts to attract new businesses to Azle.”