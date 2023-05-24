Local hospitals offer classes and resources on how to render first aid for physical trauma and hemorrhaging.
An emergency can happen at any moment, thankfully there are resources available that can help you be prepared to make the best out of it. In concurrence with National Trauma and Stroke Month, Thursday, May 25 is National Stop The Bleed Day. May 25, 2023, marks the sixth year since Stop The Bleed was established as a public health initiative by the American College of Surgeons.
Stop The Bleed is aimed at helping prevent deaths by bleeding. Healthcare experts have long been advocating this training to prevent deaths by severe hemorrhaging during accidents or multi-casualty emergency situations.
Texas Health Dallas and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, both designated Level I Trauma Centers, offer regular classes on Stop The Bleed. Resources are also available at other trauma services departments throughout the Texas Health system.
Kristi L. Ramon BSN, RN, Trauma, Stroke, Chest Pain, and EMS Coordinator at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle is able to teach classes and provide resources for those interested in attending a Stop The Bleed class, or in becoming instructors themselves.
“With the increase in violent events across the nation, the general public can feel empowered to make a difference in a life-threatening event after the successful completion of a Stop The Bleed course,” Ramon said. “Tourniquets have been a staple in emergency rooms for years. Table saw, boating, motorcycle, and gun accident victims are just a few that may have a tourniquet in use on arrival to an emergency department.”
These classes are promoted as an excellent resource and training experience for any manner of workplace, church organization or club. More than two million people have received the training, according to the American College of Surgeons. In the United States alone, 60,000 people die every year from uncontrolled hemorrhaging, 75 percent of which are the result of trauma.
On Sunday, June 4, there is a free Stop The Bleed Basic Instruction class at Texas Health Dallas Professional Building 5 (Texas Health Resources University)located at 8194 Walnut Hill Lane, Auditorium, 1st floor, Dallas, TX 75231. Directly following Stop The Bleed, a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class will be held at the same location. CRASE is taught by trained law enforcement officers who teach the community how to stay safe during an active shooter event.
