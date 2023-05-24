Local hospitals offer classes and resources on how to render first aid for physical trauma and hemorrhaging.

An emergency can happen at any moment, thankfully there are resources available that can help you be prepared to make the best out of it. In concurrence with National Trauma and Stroke Month, Thursday, May 25 is National Stop The Bleed Day. May 25, 2023, marks the sixth year since Stop The Bleed was established as a public health initiative by the American College of Surgeons.

