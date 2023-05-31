Reduce SILOS staff and patients talk on the efficacy of the program and how it has changed lives.
On May 2, 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General released a report declaring loneliness a public health emergency. The report went on to describe the impact of being socially disconnected as having the same effect on mortality as 15 cigarettes a day.
In recent years, medical professionals have been taking more steps to address isolation and loneliness as serious health risks. In 2019, Texas Health applied for a grant to implement programs focused on addressing social isolation. Texas Health received their grant in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It was bad pre-pandemic, post-pandemic it was even worse,” Marsha Ingle, Senior Director of Community Health Improvement at Texas Health said. “Believe it or not your social calendar impacts your physical health. If you are socially isolated, you are 29 percent more likely to have heart disease, you’re 32 percent more likely to have a stroke and the big number is in dementia and memory loss, you are 50 percent more likely to develop dementia, memory loss and Alzheimer's.”
With the grant, Texas Health started Reduce Social Isolation and Lift Outcomes for Seniors (Reduce SILOS). “Reduce SILOS is really trying to rebuild connections, getting them reconnected back into society,” Ingle said. “Our original plan, once the pandemic hit, we couldn’t implement any of it. We really had to pivot; we call it the pandemic pivot. That ultimately has allowed us to be more successful.”
Ingle said the pivot has allowed Texas Health physicians to embed the Reduce SILOS screenings into their regular checkup procedures.
“The pandemic caused us to build in a different way to reach the isolated that is ending up being way better than the original plan in the first place.”
By giving physicians the power to screen for isolation and to inform patients of the dangers of isolation, Reduce SILOS has been able to have a farther reach.
“It’s been amazing going from what we intended to what we have now,” Ingle said.
Every month, Texas Health identifies about 200 individuals as being at risk for social isolation. After that, it is up to Texas Health employees to initiate contact and find personalized solutions for them.
“Part of the process once you enroll is the screening process, we go through several screenings to identify if there’s any loneliness or depression,” Sherry Kincade, a community health worker for Texas Health said. “There’s a screening for social determinants of health as well. It’s a year program, but initially we go through the baseline screenings, and we create a connectivity plan geared specifically toward each participant.”
Kincade joined the Azle Reduce SILOS team in 2021 and in that time, she has been able to reach out and make a connection with over 70 people.
“It’s very rewarding, it’s a privilege to be in this line of work, to be able to make a difference in someone’s life,” Kincade said. “I’ve had a lot of participants share with me ‘thank you for calling’, ‘[it’s amazing] just to have someone care enough to call and check-in’, ‘I received these services just in time.’ With all the positive feedback we hear, we know we’re reaching the right people.”
Last year, Sherry made a call to Victor Moore, a 77-year-old Azle resident. Moore moved from West Texas to Azle with his family in the fifth grade. Moore has lived in the same house in the Castle Hills area since 1959. “[Reduce SILOS has] really been a life-changing experience for him,” Kincade said. “One time he told me ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it just being here alone by myself’ and that he had a friend that would come by to pick him up to get groceries on Sundays, but that was the only time he’d get out and the only interaction he’d have with anyone else, basically.”
Through his connection to Sherry and Reduce SILOS screenings, Victor was able to get connected to Good N.E.W.S 4 Seniors. Now every Tuesday morning, someone picks Moore up so he can socialize with volunteers and other seniors.
“It’s a light breakfast, some coffee and a lot of conversation,” Moore said. “It’s really nice, it gets me out of the house a little bit…I love that…It’s real good to get out of the house and visit with somebody. I don’t do that a lot.”
Though they had spent months speaking over the phone, Sherry and Victor did not get a chance to meet in-person until April 18. Kincade surprised Moore at a Good N.E.W.S. 4 Seniors event with a certificate of completion, a gift bag, and a hug.
“I just love [Sherry] to death, she’s the sweetest thing,” said Moore. “She’s a big hugger and so am I. She was calling me for several months and trying to get through to me what she was doing… She just follows through; she doesn’t let go and she’s still searching [for resources]. We’re still in contact and everything. It was kind of nice to have her call and we’d chat for a while. [Reduce SILOS] is a really good organization and I hope they continue to grow.”
Kincade reports after connecting Moore to various resources, his Upstream Social Isolation Risk Screener Scores(U-SIRS) improved from high to low risk for social isolation.
“He’s made some awesome connections and friends and the volunteers are just awesome,” Kincade said. “Over the year I’ve kind of created a bond with Mr. Moore.”
According to Ingle, 75 percent of the people that Reduce SILOS has screened have managed to reconnect with society.
“One of the things that we did recently that was very interesting was we got individuals connected to students from the social work department at TCU,” Ingle said. “They did what we call reminiscent interviews, which is fascinating. You talk to individuals where they were during specific major events in history… Building that bridge between multi-generations has been fascinating.”
Right now, Reduce SILOS is only in 14 zip codes, throughout Parker and Tarrant Counties, but it hopes to expand. Texas Health serves 16 counties with 401 zip codes.
“We want to open it up so we can serve individuals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Ingle said.
Ingle described one patient who had worked as a nurse for most of her life. She was forced to retire and become a caretaker for her terminally ill husband. After her husband’s passing, she found herself full of grief and without any other connections or sense of purpose in retirement.
“She was in a really rough place, Ingle said.”
Through Reduce SILOS, she was able to become a full-time volunteer nurse for a local church.
“So now she’s impacting the health of people in that congregation, so it’s a trickle-down effect,” Ingle said. “When you transform a life, eventually you’re going to transform a community. We’re targeting the older population, but it really affects all ages.”
Latest Stories
- Wade Blake
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.