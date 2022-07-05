The foster care system in Texas is in trouble.

“We are facing a crisis in the foster care system as the Texas Child Protective Services system does not have enough bedspace for all children in its care,” said a CASA flyer for an upcoming event.

In Tarrant County, there are more than 600 children in foster care. Parker County has around 50. Statewide, the number of children in foster care is close to 12,000.

Right now, Texas is 11 years into a federal lawsuit due to the state’s failure to comply with U.S. District Judge Janis Jack’s orders to fix many of the system’s issues which were found to be violating the constitutional rights of foster children in Texas.

These problems include the high workload on individual caseworkers, care of children in the system and placement issues.

Now, the state will likely face “substantial fines” for failing to fix the issues that Jack pointed out. Texas has already had two sanctions for violating her orders.

Because of the lack of bedspace in Texas — meaning licensed facilities and homes and approved family member homes — the state has placed children at motels and CPS offices.

Others were sent out of state. According to the Texas Tribune, from January 2021 to October 2021, the state was sending approximately 38 children a month out of Texas for placement.

Family First Prevention Services Act

Texas could miss out on millions of dollars in federal funding because Jack said they are not compliant with the Family First program.

The FFPSA was passed by congress in 2018 in an effort to “reduce entry in foster care, limit the use of congregate care, and to increase access to substance abuse and mental health services,” according to the Texas DFPS website.

This focuses on preventive services that would help keep children in the home when possible and providing the families with support.

The loss of federal support is expected to be $17.4 million for 2022 and $25.6 million in 2023 because of the lack of compliance.

How to help

Foster children in Texas need trained caregivers and advocates.

Anyone who would like to be considered as a foster family must meet state requirements and undergo training.

For information about requirements, visit https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Adoption_and_Foster_Care/Get_Started/steps.asp.

Foster children also need advocates, someone to speak on their behalf.

The CASA program (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Tarrant and Parker counties allow adults to volunteer to visit foster children, observe parent/child visitations and speak with teachers, doctors and foster parents.

To become a CASA volunteer, qualifying individuals will need to undergo a 30-hour training. For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.SpeakUpForAChild.org.