Children’s Librarian, Olivia Todd led a class where teens and tweens could make their own personalized paper lanterns
On Thursday, June 29, over a dozen participants registered and attended a class where they created their own paper lanterns with resources provided by the Azle Memorial Library. Students started out by choosing and sketching whatever design they wanted. They then crafted a frame from wire and covered it in paper to make their very own lanterns.
“It’s been interesting,” A teen who had heard about the event from the website said. “There’s a lot of room for creativity. We’re allowed to choose whatever we want to make, and the instructions were very good. They’re a great balance of formal detailed instructions and it leave room for artistic creativity.”
Another participant had no prior experience making paper lanterns but agreed that instructions were easy and that they’d recommend the event to others.
“Me and my mom came in the other day, and we saw the fliers and we’re like, ‘that sounds fun, let’s sign up for it!’”
