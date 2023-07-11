Children’s Librarian, Olivia Todd led a class where teens and tweens could make their own personalized paper lanterns

On Thursday, June 29, over a dozen participants registered and attended a class where they created their own paper lanterns with resources provided by the Azle Memorial Library. Students started out by choosing and sketching whatever design they wanted. They then crafted a frame from wire and covered it in paper to make their very own lanterns.

azlereporter@azlenews.net