Charlean Roberts never wanted to be a teacher.

But life can change people’s choices, and Roberts made teaching her profession. She took home the Elementary Teacher of the Year award this year.

Just completing her 11th year in the district in 2021-22, Roberts teaches third grade at Cross Timbers Elementary and said the key to her success has been in determining how to cater to a student’s kind of learning method. She teaches general ed at the school, meaning she covers all subjects. Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, she didn’t graduate college – Tarleton State University – until she was 39. She grew up in Conroe.

“I did not grow up wanting to be a teacher – I had no desire,” she said. “I was getting a degree to be an auditor, to be (in) finance. In fact, I worked at Walmart for 17 years in their cash office.” She worked for two different stores, one here in Azle and one in White Settlement.

Roberts said her daughter prompted to her to pursue a teaching career. The daughter had ADHD and then Roberts found out later, when her daughter was in fourth or fifth grade, she was on the autism spectrum. The Roberts family was in a district outside Azle ISD. Charlean volunteered at the school where her daughter attended, and the more Roberts was there, the more she thought she could be a teacher. She went back full time to college when the daughter was in eighth grade and graduated when she was in 11th grade.

“And I have there ever since, trying to help kids who …” she said, her voice trailing off.

“She’s the person that finds the child that needs the help,” said husband, Scott.

“(The student who) needs testing, that needs just a few accommodations to make them successful, that were like my daughter,” she said, agreeing.

Charlean said she has a niche for finding out there’s something askew happening in a child’s learning.

“And usually, not all the time, but I’m usually right,” she said.

She said sometimes a student needs to be taught a different way.

“I like to be give them all the accommodations so they can be successful and do it on their own,” she said. “And many times, they just needed some testing because they were dyslexic, or maybe they just needed glasses, or maybe just taught a different way.”

Roberts also has experience from her background that helps her understand students from challenging backgrounds, as she said she and her brothers were in and out of state custody as children. She became emancipated at 16 years old, so she said she is able to look for abuse in children.

She likes seeing that lightbulb finally going off and the student understands a lesson. But she also discussed the reality of teaching, for which is she puts in a ton of hours. Her husband attests that Charlean, from the moment she wakes up to the moment she goes to bed, is working on something related to a child or more than one child to help a child’s learning.

“I guess what keeps me going is this is our future,” she said. “(I’m) not getting any younger. These kids are going to be taking care of us. They are going to be the ones making the decisions one day – the lawyers, the doctors, the fast food (employees), the mechanic who fixes my car.”

Roberts is honored to win the Teacher of the Year honor and said that it is humbling, but she said she doesn’t like attention.

“I’m just one of those people,” she said. “I like to know I’ve done a good job, but there a lot of people that are deserving of that, especially the last couple of years.”

Her principal, Shelly Wynns, said in an email that Roberts is an “expert at building student and parent relationships. Her classroom is a family that supports and values each member of the community.” Wynns said Roberts understands that education begins with truly caring about the students.

“She goes over and beyond to work with students to surpass their struggles in order to accomplish and exceed their goals, almost seeming intuitive on how to teach to the need of the student,” Wynns said. “Mrs. Roberts' influence doesn’t stop at the threshold of her classroom. She continues to monitor past students and will check in with students that she observes while on duty or in the hallways. Mrs. Roberts is an educator that seems to be designed for her role.”

As far as her favorite memories, Roberts said she especially enjoys when she has a student who tries hard and gives maximum effort and she and the student finally find what works for that student.

“I guess I’m more for the underdog,” she said.

Students come back and see her at the school to say hello. She said she has learned that teachers have to talk to students and that they have to build a trust with them. Being firm, fair and consistent also helps teachers in the classroom.

She wants to see society get back to a point that the teachers and schools pair up with parents to work as a team in tending to a student’s education. Roberts said she is able to do that for the most part with most parents.

Charlean and Scott have one child, Amanda, 28.