Laura Forkner Pritchett and Bill Greenhill set to rematch for contested college board seat.
On June 10, there will be a runoff election for the District 4 Tarrant County College Board seat. Laura Forkner Pritchett and incumbent Bill Greenhill will be facing off again after receiving 42.26 percent and 30.46 percent of the vote, respectively. The two bottom candidates from this race, Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. and Jack Reynolds, got 18.58 percent and 8.7 percent of the vote, respectively. It is not yet clear which candidate is more likely to receive the votes of these candidates. The other available seat for Tarrant County College Board, District 5, was won by incumbent Leonard Hornsby with 51.74 percent of the vote.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received by Tuesday, May 30. Early voting will take place from Monday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 6. The Azle ISD Instructional Support Center is located at 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite C and will serve as a voting location for early voting and the June 10 election.
