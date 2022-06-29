North Texans caught a bit of a break this week when temperatures hovered in the 90s and didn’t extend into the 100-degree range, which has happened for several days in June.

While many people enjoy having jobs indoors during these hot and humid summer months, others are not so fortunate and have to toil in the relentless heat.

Jimmy Duvall, streets superintendent and storm water manager with the city of Azle, said that they “take a basic common-sense approach towards working in the heat.”

“I remind the crew every day to drink plenty of fluids and break often. There is always plenty of water on hand and they have access to powdered sports drinks that they can mix with water.”

Duvall said that he and other department managers with employees who work outside try to schedule most of the physical outdoor work in the mornings and then work out of their trucks in the afternoons when possible.

“A lot of times it isn’t possible to stay in the vehicles, so we have to make sure that everyone is taking extra breaks,” he said.

Duvall also said that as a superintendent he just has to make sure the crew is taken care of and that he constantly reminds crew members to drink water. They have considered changing hours and starting work earlier in the day so that crews can go home earlier.

The News reached out to TxDOT and Azle ISD but received no comment by deadline.

Joseph McCanless, city of Springtown public works superintendent, and Jerrell Rutherford, supervisor of the Springtown ISD maintenance department, talked about these days when the heat can take a toll.

McCanless said employees in his department spend most of their daily work hours – six to seven – outside.

“There is a wide range of assigned tasks but a majority of the time is spent working water leak repairs, mowing, weed eating and fixing problem spots in the roadway,” McCanless said in an email.

“My grounds crews are responsible for upkeep of our external facilities,” Rutherford said in an email, noting the list includes mowing the grass, weed eating, trimming trees and brush, painting the athletic surfaces, painting parking lots, fixing leaks on irrigation systems, hauling off debris and cleaning flower beds – just a few examples of work employees perform outside.

During summer months, McCanless said, part of his department’s crew comes in at 6 a.m. to try and get a lot of the manual labor completed before it gets too hot. Safety trainings are held so that employees can go over the signs of heat-related illness.

”We try to utilize our cooler hours in a couple ways,” Rutherford said. “First, we come in at 6 a.m. to begin work and we take a later lunch so we can work in the cooler temps as long as possible. We also work 4 x 10-hour days to limit our exposure to the heat.”

As far as breaks when employees are working in the sun or unshaded areas, McCanless said they “are allowed and encouraged anytime the employee feels they need to take one.” The length of the breaks depends on what job is being done and how the employee feels, he added.

“Our people almost always work in pairs to make sure no one is isolated in remote areas in case of heat related issues,” Rutherford said.

Staying hydrated is a must, McCanless said.

“We provide large jugs, water and ice for them to carry on their trucks,” he said.

Rutherford said his employees take a break whenever they feel the need, and there’s not a specified time or duration.

“If they feel thirsty or hot they are encouraged to get out of the sun and get as much fluid as needed,” he said.

Crews are encouraged to drink as much water as needed.

“We provide coolers and have an ice machine so they can have as much cold water as needed,” Rutherford said. The department even provides Gatorade on occasions when it can be found.

When it comes to managing the heat that has occurred in June, McCanless said it’s always challenging in Texas during the summer especially when the heat is this intense, “but so far, we have not had any issues.”

“I think scheduling is the most important part of our plan for safety as we try to do all the extremely vigorous activities as early as possible,” Rutherford said. “For instance, if we are going to groom a campus, we will weed eat and (tend to) other difficult chores as early as possible. Then after lunch when it’s really hot, we will jump on a mower and do the mowing.”

The district’s equipment, such as mowers, have roofs to provide shade.

Azle News reporter Jessica McKinney contributed to this story.