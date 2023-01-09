Tables are still available for the Red Solo Cup BBQ Bash, set for 7-11 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Orchard, 1421 Northwest Parkway in Azle.
The event benefits the Azle Education Foundation.
Meg Arnold, fundraising chair for the foundation’s board of directors, said the event will have a live auction and feature music. The evening seeks to provide a casual, fun evening, Arnold said. The event includes assistance from Azle High School culinary and floral design students, who will provide desserts and table decorations, respectively.
The evening includes a short program about the functions of the education foundation, Arnold said, adding one or two people from the school district will discuss the foundation’s purpose. Donations will be accepted in addition to the live auction, she said. Auction items include a crawfish boil, skybox at Hornet Stadium for varsity football games, reserve parking spots for teachers at any campus, reserve seating at 2023 high school graduation, a youth sports experience with a varsity team and front row seats to a high school drama performance.
Several programs benefit from the foundation, such as scholarships for graduating seniors, teacher grants and two campus grants, Arnold said.
“We do that in late October/early November,” she said about the campus grants. “This year, one of the campus grants went to Azle High School to do a drone soccer program. One of the other campus grants went to Hoover (Elementary School), and they purchased virtual reality math game software for all of their students to play.”
The foundation provides gifts for teachers of the year and pays for some continuing education for district teachers of the year. The foundation also pays for gift cards for all new to the profession teachers in the district each year.
Tables starting at $500 are available for the Bash, and if people don’t a have form to fill out, they can contact Arnold at azleredsolocup@gmail.com. People interested in donations and individuals may also write to that email address.
