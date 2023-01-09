Azle AEF Teacher Grants.JPG

Jenifer Blackmon, music teacher at Silver Creek Elementary, was one of 52 teachers awarded grants from the Azle Education Foundation in 2021-22. Her grant ($426.50) is being used to purchase drumming performance instruments for her students.

 AZLE NEWS

Tables are still available for the Red Solo Cup BBQ Bash, set for 7-11 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Orchard, 1421 Northwest Parkway in Azle.

The event benefits the Azle Education Foundation.

