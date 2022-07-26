An Azle man arrested on a hit-and-run charge was released on a $5,000 bond following his arrest last week.

Ryan Ellis Collier, 46, is a suspect in the May hit-and-run death of Amber Linehan Lemke. He was charged with accident involving death.

Azle Police Chief Ben Hall said in an email that Collier was on parole but that his parole was not revoked.

The case remains active and there are outstanding investigative leads and pending forensic returns, so the department is not releasing additional information at this time.

“Many officers knew the victim,” Hall said. “They were diligent and focused on finding the suspect and did great work. It was a patrol and CID joint effort. I am proud to be part of this department and work like this is part of (the reason) why.”

Collier has multiple felony convictions in Parker County, including theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as a Class A misdemeanor conviction for assault of a family or household member impeding breath or circulation.