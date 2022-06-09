Azle ISD began its Summer Food Program Monday and will continue the activity for the next several weeks.

These are free meals to everyone 18 years and younger. Adult Pricing - 19 and older – is $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

Schools participating are Azle and Walnut Creek elementary campuses and Azle High School, and the program will be conducted at Squiggly Park in Pelican Bay, as well, according to information from Azle ISD.

Azle ISD Child Nutrition District Liaison Debra Venable said the district is no longer under a waiver with Texas Department of Agriculture for Grab and Go meals, which means the district can no longer pass out combined breakfast and lunch bags and then the child leaves.

“The child will need to be present and consume the meal at the location,” she said in email. “The child will must be 18 years or younger as well.”

Dates and times of operation:

Azle Elementary School: Through July 5. Monday through Friday. Breakfast from 7:30-7:55 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walnut Creek Elementary School: Through July 5. Monday through Friday. Breakfast from 7:30-7:55 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Azle High School: Through June 30, Monday through Friday; and July 1-29, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast from 7:30-8:55 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Squiggly Park: Through July 29. Monday through Thursday. Lunch only from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Venable said she has had a lot of positive feedback about the program.

“I have had several calls and emails from the community inquiring if we will be doing this again this year and dates, times and locations,” she said in emailed response to questions. “We have very thankful parents/guardians often share how delighted/appreciative they are this program is available for our community.”

The program plays a critical role here.

“This program plays a great role in feeding our children within the community,” she said. “Azle ISD gets an opportunity to not only ensure we are doing everything we can to help feed our students but also any child 18 years or younger can come and eat for free.”

This is a federally funded program, and participants must be 18 years or younger to receive the free meal. Adults are encouraged to participate as well by paying a small price for a good quality, healthy meal, Venable said.

“All we ask is that the children stay at the site to consume the meal,” she said.

The district conducted the program to serve the community when the pandemic started, Venable said.

“We had sites set up at many of our campuses and were granted a waiver to offer breakfast and lunch grab and go food bags as well as being able to hand out meals for the weekend. It was an amazing experience to have such great participation.”

In the summer program, the district offers a lot of the same products that are offered in the school year.

“For example: In the campuses we will offer pizza, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers,” Venable said. “The menu is mostly built on what we have available and can readily get from our grocery vendor. As it has been a struggle with all the food shortages.”

Venable said the Azle ISD Child Nutrition Department is “very honored and enjoys being able to participate in such a wonderful program that helps our community. We encourage everyone to come and participate. You will get to see the healthy, quality meals we have to offer and an idea of what your child is eating when you sent them back to school in August.”