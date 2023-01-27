AZ AHS ag students-Brysen McKown-Star.JPG

Azle High School senior Brysen McKown grooms her goat, Oatie, in preparation for show in Fort Worth.

 Don Munsch

The din of goats at the ag barn on the campus of Azle High School never seems to cease, and neither does the work ethic of students readying their goats and other animals for ongoing and upcoming stock shows.

Students had an Azle practice show on Jan. 7 here in Azle. Now comes the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which goes on until Feb. 4, and then the Tarrant County Junior Livestock Show, which a majority of AHS students will be participating in, said Suzanne Murr, director of Career and Technical Education at AISD. That show will be held the week of March 7-11.

