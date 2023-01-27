The din of goats at the ag barn on the campus of Azle High School never seems to cease, and neither does the work ethic of students readying their goats and other animals for ongoing and upcoming stock shows.
Students had an Azle practice show on Jan. 7 here in Azle. Now comes the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which goes on until Feb. 4, and then the Tarrant County Junior Livestock Show, which a majority of AHS students will be participating in, said Suzanne Murr, director of Career and Technical Education at AISD. That show will be held the week of March 7-11.
The Fort Worth show began Jan. 13, said Elizabeth Slough, AHS ag teacher.
This past weekend, AHS students were in Fort Worth, with one exhibiting beef heifers and eight students showing market goats and market lambs. Three students will attend the swine show this week and will show gilts. All told, there are 11 students participating; there is some duplication with some students showing multiple projects. Slough expects 40 students – FFA members and junior FFA members – at the Tarrant County show in March.
“That includes students who are exhibiting projects in ag mechanics, as well; they’re going to be building projects,” she said.
She said the school had a good turnout with the local show it had in early January. Lake Worth students participated at the show.
“Kids are working hard,” Slough said. “We’re going to hope for the best. You never know really going into it exactly how everything’s going to turn out. But this one in Fort Worth really is kind of more of a practice show for us. And then Tarrant County is the big one, so we’ll know what we need to do to dial in and make sure all these animals are ready to go for the big show, which would be our county stock show.”
Several students talked about their projects last week at the barn. Each student had a goat that they worked with, with work ranging from washing and clipping the animals to exercising the goats around the barn building.
Brysen McKown, AHS senior, clipped her Boer goat named Oatie, or Oatie the Goatee. She got the goat in June. She is also showing a pig in the Fort Worth show.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said about showing two animals at once.
She said sometimes animals can be “pretty difficult” to deal with, but once she builds a relationship with them, they become “pretty fun.” The pig, Penny, is a little more challenging than the goat, she said.
McKown has participated in FFA for four years and said she got involved in the activity after taking an intro to ag class her freshman year of school. She got invited to join a team her sophomore year.
“And then I just kind of fell in love with it,” she said.
She plans to major in ag communications with a minor in education in college, but she is unsure where she will attend college. She has been accepted to the University of Nebraska, the University of Wyoming and West Texas A&M University.
AHS sophomore Elizabeth Robinson, in her first year in ag, exercised her dairy wether goat Copper at the barn. Dairy wethers won’t be shown in Fort Worth, though, so she is focused on the future show in March. She will attend as many jackpots – practice shows - as she can until March to help her prepare.
“I like just getting out and being able to focus on my animal – it kind of clears my head a bit,” she said about showing a goat. “It’s interesting to, like, work toward something.”
Avery Smith, a senior, also exercised her Boer goat, named Hank, before taking a quick break to talk to the News. After high school, she plans to attend Weatherford College and then transfer to Tarleton State or West Texas A&M and major in wildlife management.
Hank is mostly cooperative but “sometimes, he’s a little crazy,” she said. She spends a few hours each day with her goat. She will be showing Hank at both the Fort Worth and Tarrant shows. She exercises Hank twice a day.
“You learn a lot,” she said about showing animals. “I’ve, like, gotten a lot of responsibility from it, having to take care of him and train him every day.”
Senior Madison York washed her goat, Cardi B, in the barn soon after she arrived. She also has a pig, Ace, she will be showing. She also clipped Cardi B, who was especially restless.
“He’s super hyper all the time,” York said.
York has been involved with ag since her freshman year.
“I like showing,” she said, naming her favorite aspect of ag, adding she likes showing both pigs and goats. She has also shown chickens.
After high school, she plans to be a kindergarten teacher one day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.