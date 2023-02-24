Azle, Avid students, Sarah Milosh, the AVID campus coordinator presents program to students in AHS library.JPG

For many students the future is a far-off place that has no real bearing on their here and now. But for others it is a gnawing unknown that must be illuminated. The crowd of students who attended the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) interest night at Azle High School in early February were the latter.

AVID was founded in 1980 by a high school English teacher named Mary Swanson. San Antonio, Texas became the first city to implement AVID initiative. Since then, AVID has expanded to hundreds of schools in districts all over the lone star state. AVID is made to prepare students who may be struggling in their academics for the possibility of college, especially those students under-represented in underdeveloped schools. All students are encouraged to apply for AVID.

Mark@azlenews.net