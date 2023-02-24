For many students the future is a far-off place that has no real bearing on their here and now. But for others it is a gnawing unknown that must be illuminated. The crowd of students who attended the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) interest night at Azle High School in early February were the latter.
AVID was founded in 1980 by a high school English teacher named Mary Swanson. San Antonio, Texas became the first city to implement AVID initiative. Since then, AVID has expanded to hundreds of schools in districts all over the lone star state. AVID is made to prepare students who may be struggling in their academics for the possibility of college, especially those students under-represented in underdeveloped schools. All students are encouraged to apply for AVID.
AVID held a presentation at Azle High School in the student library. AVID campus coordinator, Sarah Milosh, presented the program to a room full of students. Some were freshman, most were seniors. Milosh was accompanied by five former AVID students who were there to answer questions and help those attending make their decision. Some of those students had been in the program since they were in the 8th grade.
“We’re here to help students,” Milosh said. “Sometimes that’s helping with note taking skills sometimes its helping with test preparation.”
All those who apply will go through an interview process and are required to sign a contract to reinforce their knowledge of their responsibilities to the program, themselves, and their intentions to succeed. AVID is an elective course, meaning it will take the place of one of their classes, but the students must also enroll in one or more advanced placement classes. The AVID curriculum includes writing for both college and professionally, and strategies for success.
AVID proports to incorporate something that is needed by both teachers and students that are determined to make a better life, support. Jessica McKinney, a parent of a student at Azle High School thought it would be a great opportunity for her daughter.
“I learned about the AVID program from my eighth grader,” she said. “We found out that it’s an elective class that would help provide additional learning support for students who are planning to go to college, so we thought that it would be a good fit for her.”
The teachers who volunteer their time, and the other students who want to succeed both work with and help each other to make the program a success. Since 1990, tens of thousands of students who participated in AVID graduated high school, and more than 95% of those have graduated from college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.