Azle ISD Police Chief Darren Brockway discussed the findings of the district’s Safety and Security Committee at the Monday night meeting of the AISD Board of Trustees.

The committee met last Friday for a mandatory meeting prior to the start of the school year.

During the exterior door audit, they found “some minor issues that are easily resolved with maintenance addressing the issue,” Brockway said in an email.

This was because of a few door latches that were sticking. Other than that, no major issues or malfunctions with any door were found.

Brockway said that the same safety measures are still in place across district campuses.

“We have a single point of entry, which is controlled access which will get you into the office area,” said Brockway.

Any visitors or vendors to AISD schools will be required to undergo a “rapid background check” with their photo ID, and a visitor ID is printed. This ID must be worn while inside the school building.

“We have been doing this for a few years already,” Brockway said.

New measures include no exterior doors being propped open, and all classroom doors will remain closed and locked during class times.

“We are really doing nothing new other than making sure existing procedures are being followed and not allowing complacency to sneak in,” he said.

In addition to the standard safety measures, the school district has hired four additional Azle ISD police officers, with one more officer in the hiring process. Brockway hopes to interview for a sixth officer this week.

The chief also said that each officer being hired for the district has at least 20 years of experience in law enforcement

Each campus uses the Standard Response Protocol that has been provided by the Texas School Safety Center in partnership with the I Love U Guys Foundation for their emergency response procedures. The SRP is displayed in every classroom in AISD schools.

Parents will be notified of emergency situations via “Parentlink,” which will send out texts, emails and recorded phone messages.

Each campus now has a sign at the front door that warns of police presence on campus and that officers will use “justifiable force as necessary to protect students and staff.”

State legislators are also keeping school safety in mind as they prepare to get back to Austin.

“Following the horrific tragedy at Uvalde, the push for school security will be at the forefront of our deliberations this legislative session,” said state Rep. Glenn Rogers in an email.

Rogers is presenting his recommendations to the 88th Legislature following his meetings with both public and private schools within District 60. The legislative session begins Jan. 10.

“I look forward to our ongoing discussions over school security, and to create solutions that will directly benefit every Texan,” Rogers said.