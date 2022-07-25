Shana Wentzell can definitely attest to the positive experiences that being a host family to exchange students can provide.

“It changes your life,” she said, noting that once a family finishes hosting a student, those people can’t wait to host again, dreaming of the next time they can have a student from a different country. “It’s a very fun program, and it just gives so much to families.”

She hopes others can have those same experiences, and her organizations needs host families in preparation for the upcoming school year. She has had more than 500 exchange students in her home over the last two decades, and some of those students were not just there during the academic year but also two-week programs in which there were four students at a time.

Wentzell, executive director of nonprofit United Cultural Exchange US, said 19 families are needed for homes in the Metroplex. Azle ISD caps its exchange students at three and is full now, whereas Springtown ISD does not have a maximum, Wentzell said. UCEUS serves all of the Metroplex.

UCEUS has placed 21 families so far. Wentzell, who is based in Azle, has contacted churches and other entities to find people to become host families. In explaining why her organization has had difficulty finding families, she thinks many people in this area may not know much about her program. She said one way she approaches finding host families is that people want to give back to the community, and being a host family is away to give back to the global community.

“These kids are scholarship kids, and they really worked hard to be accepted into this program,” she said. “I just think it’s not a familiar thing (hosting families) as much as in California, where I came from.”

She advises people that students come with their own spending money and they are not a cash burden on families. Families provide breakfast and dinner, while the students pay for their own lunches and snacks. Students also handle providing their own health coverage.

People who host students will broaden their horizons and introduce American culture to others, Wentzell said. Host families can introduce a different culture into their family, too.

“These are leaders,” she said about the exchange students. “When we pick them, they’ve been chosen because of certain things they’ve done in their own schools, awards they have gotten. We have chosen them to come here to share their culture, as well.”

Relationships are formed between the students and families, and an impact can be made on the family, school and community.

“When mine would leave, I would just bawl my eyes out,” Wentzell said. “I still talk to mine, (including) the ones I hosted 20 years ago.”

Host families can select the student for their homes, and they can pick the student based on shared interests. Host families also can introduce the students to activities families enjoy, and those activities might be new to the students. Host families are vetted before they are allowed to accept students into their homes. Vetting can take from a few days to a week.

People interested in the program may contact Wentzell at shana@uceus.com or 817-217-6618. See this video for more information: