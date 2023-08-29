An Azle resident was the first in Texas to receive a rebate through the NRRP program.
AZLE - Recently, an Azle resident was the first ever Texan to receive a grant from the National ROPS Rebate Program (NRRP). A rollover protection structure (ROPS) is a system or structure used to protect and shield the driver of a tractor or other vehicle in the event of a rollover. ROPS can be anything from a simple bar to a full-cover cage or cabin surrounding the vehicle’s passengers and can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $5,000.
Azle resident Ed Sorrow of Sorrow Family Insurance and Texas Ranch Direct received a $1,882 rebate from the NRRP which covered 70% of the cost of purchasing and retrofitting a ROPS on his tractor. The safety of Sorrow’s adult sons and his small grandchildren, when they’re old enough to drive the tractor themselves, was the impetus that drove his decision.
A film crew from Tyler-based Pine Curtain Film Co. was hired by the University of Texas at Tyler (UTT) to document Sorrow’s story on Aug. 4. In an early morning interview on the Sorrow property, Ed Sorrow described how, as a teenager, he had witnessed a tractor rollover on top of his friend’s father. The man did not survive.
Farming is one of America’s most dangerous jobs with a workplace fatality rate five times higher than the national average. Tractor overturns are the most frequent cause of death on the farm. With only about 50% of U.S. tractors having a ROPS installed and these structures being found to be 99% effective at preventing injury or death during a rollover, the National Tractor Safety Coalition (NTSC) formed in May 2014 with the goal of saving lives by incentivizing farmers to install ROPS.
The NTSC is composed of a wide range of organizations and members like the American Farm Bureau Federation, State Farm Insurance and many universities like UTT’s Southwest Center for Agricultural Health, Injury Prevention and Education. Through sponsors, donations, and fund-raising, the NTSC is able to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for ROPS to about $391 for an average beneficiary of their rebate program. To date, at least 26 potential injuries or deaths due to accidental rollovers have been prevented with NRRP subsidized ROPS.
The NRRP has been available in some states for nearly a decade, but Texas was only recently allocated a small amount of funds for ROPS rebates. While ROPS funds have been depleted for Texas this year, safety-minded tractor owners can still sign up for the NRRP waitlist at www.ropsr4u.org/apply.php.
“The SW Ag Center hopes to use Ed’s story to identify champions for farm safety who want to invest in the NRRP,” Amanda Wickman, SW Ag Center Program Director said. “We want to keep this program going in Texas and expand it to the other states in our service region including Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arkansas.”
Sorrow’s testimonial will be available on www.swagcenter.org sometime this fall. Success stories and more information about ROPS and the NRRP can be found www.ropsr4u.org.
Courtesy Amanda Wickman
The Sorrow family in front of their tractor after its ROPS installation.
Pine Curtain Film Co. filming Ed Sorrow’s testimonial.
Courtesy Ed Sorrow
Ed Sorrow with his grandchildren prior to his tractor’s ROPS retrofit.
