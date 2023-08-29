An Azle resident was the first in Texas to receive a rebate through the NRRP program.

AZLE - Recently, an Azle resident was the first ever Texan to receive a grant from the National ROPS Rebate Program (NRRP). A rollover protection structure (ROPS) is a system or structure used to protect and shield the driver of a tractor or other vehicle in the event of a rollover.  ROPS can be anything from a simple bar to a full-cover cage or cabin surrounding the vehicle’s passengers and can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $5,000.

