Springtown overdose awareness group founder speaks at Parker County Commissioners Court
County attorney: ‘They’re making a difference in people's lives’
WEATHERFORD — “People need to know that they are loved no matter what their situation is.”
This is what Jessica Castro, one of the founders of the Springtown overdose awareness group We ARE Our Brother’s Keeper, identified as the main goal of her organization at a Parker County Commissioners Court meeting last week. Then, Judge Pat Deen proclaimed Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county.
“In 2019, we lost our oldest son to overdose,” Castro said as Joe, her husband and fellow We ARE Our Brother’s Keeper founder, stood next to her. “During that grief, it became our mission to help others who have lost someone to overdose to realize they’re not alone, that many of us understand their grief and to also spread a message to the ones who are struggling or even in recovery to know that they are loved and valued right where they are.”
Castro also told the commissioners that by recognizing Overdose Awareness Day, they are “(bringing) that message to many, many more than (they) can do individually.” She thanked the commissioners.
Before the commissioners approved the proclamation, County Attorney John Forrest took a moment to promote We ARE Our Brother’s Keeper T-shirts and share some words about the organization.
“They have a wonderful program,” Forrest said during the meeting. “It’s saving lives. They’re making a difference in people's lives.”
Deen read a proclamation explaining that Overdose Awareness Day is recognized annually to raise awareness, diminish the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief of families and friends whose loved ones died of drug overdose or were permanently injured by overdose.
“Addiction touches people of all backgrounds as far as race, religion, education, social class,” Deen said in the proclamation. “People from all walks of life have suffered from substance abuse or known someone who has.”
The city of Springtown also recognized Overdose Awareness Day during the city council meeting on Aug. 24 where Mayor Greg Hood read a similar proclamation.
“So proud of you, Jessica,” council member Richelle Pruitt said to Castro as she accepted the mayor’s proclamation.
Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain also shared complimentary words about Castro and her organization.
“I’ve been very impressed with Jessica and We ARE Our Brother’s Keeper,” Swain said. “They are really doing some good work, especially in the Springtown area, on bringing awareness to this important and dangerous issue. It’s unfortunate that we have to increase awareness on this issue, but it is something that our country is struggling with, especially with fentanyl and heroin. People need to know that our county is not immune to this nationwide problem as we too have lost far too many people to fatal drug overdoses.”
He added, “Since many of these overdoses involve young people, Jessica and her group have focused much of their effort on improving the lives of our youth, including things like school supplies drives for (Springtown Independent School District), so that these kids know their community cares and is looking out for them. The District Attorney’s Office was proud to help them with that project.”
