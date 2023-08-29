SPRINGTOWN — The new school year in Springtown began last week, and two little boys could hardly wait to start their first day back at Springtown Elementary School.
Darby Tadlock said her boys Tyrus and Tucker told her that it was time to go to school at 6 a.m. Aug. 16, even though they didn’t need to be in class until 7:40 a.m.
“I said, ‘It's not time to get up yet. It's not time to go,’” Tadlock said she told her kids with a surprised tone. “They were ready to go. They were very, very excited. I think maybe (during) a small time last night they were both a little nervous. But overall, they're very excited to be back to school.”
Tyrus is a third grader and Tucker is in second grade. Both boys have been attending school at Springtown Elementary since they were in kindergarten.
Tadlock said Tyrus plans to work on having perfect attendance this year and hopes to win first place in the UIL chess competition. When he was four years old, Tyrus learned about chess randomly on a day that he felt bored. Now, he loves playing the game and has taught his brother how to play.
“He’s very competitive,” Tadlock said. “He was very upset last year that he didn't get straight A's. He was three points shy of getting straight A's. He's my very much competitive intellectual child.”
Meanwhile, Tucker is also competitive but with sports. Tadlock said he enjoys soccer and has been looking forward to playing football with his friends at recess.
“He has to be the fastest,” she said. “He has to be the best in any sport.”
For her part, Tadlock is excited that the school year has begun, though she empathizes with the teachers.
“They are wonderful people here, and they don't get enough recognition from it,” she said. “I know they enjoy their summer, but I enjoy the school year as well.”
After her first day back, second grader Anais Martinez said her day was “pretty good.”
“She said she's got some new friends already,” Anais’s mother Paloma Ortiz said. “She has her teacher that she loves that she's back with, so she's happy about that.”
Springtown Elementary Principal Pearl Russell said the campus’s goal this year is to “create a positive learning environment that focuses on whole-child development, including social/emotional well-being along with their academic growth.”
Russell added, “We are also focusing on student attendance to help us develop each individual child fully.”
If families have school-related questions, Russell recommended that they talk with their child’s teacher first. Parents should also familiarize themselves with the school’s pick up and drop off procedures, if they haven’t already, and know that the school has denied transfer to students who are not in the school’s attendance zone unless they are in fourth grade, bilingual pre-kindergarten through second grade or in the life skills classroom.
For Springtown Elementary students, Russell encouraged them to “come into the school ready to learn, to be kind to each other, and do their best.”
madelyn edwards | tri-county reporter
Caedence and Cooper Smitt started their first day of the new school year at Springtown Elementary School in fourth and first grades, respectively.
Springtown Elementary School third grader Tyrus and second grader Tucker Tadlock were ready for their first day of school at 6 a.m. Aug. 16.
Paloma Ortiz picked up her second grader Anais Martinez from Springtown Elementary School on the first day of the new year on Aug. 16.
Kindergartener Harmony Kennedy finished her first day of the new academic year at Springtown Elementary School on Aug. 16.
Second grader Ara’bella Andresen smiles big in a photo with her third grader brother Ace Andresen during their first day of school at Springtown Elementary School.
Springtown Elementary School fourth grader Cannon Glovetsky plans to make straight A’s and play basketball this school year.
Fourth grader Blaise White and his second grader sister Blaire White take a picture with their dad Daniel White as he picked them up from their first day of school at Springtown Elementary.
