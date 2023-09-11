ses lil libraries finished COURTESY.jpg

A finished version of the Free Little Libraries that will be installed at Springtown Elementary School.

Springtown Elementary PTA installs Free Little Libraries

Project to encourage reading at home, honor school librarian

Springtown Elementary PTA communications board member Karissa Mathis leans in to paint donated newspaper vending boxes to turn them into Free Little Libraries.
Springtown Elementary PTA President Kelli Apple takes a picture with the donated newspaper vending boxes before they were turned into Free Little Libraries.
Springtown Elementary librarian Velvet Barker in the school’s library.
Springtown Elementary PTA fundraiser Nicole Smitt and secretary Jessica Mooneyham put the finishing touches on the barn structure that tops the Free Little Libraries, making it a “book barn.”
PTA members Kelli Apple and Karissa Mathis take a break to review their painting on Springtown Elementary’s new Free Little Libraries.
Springtown Elementary PTA treasurer Elizabeth Carriker paints the barn structure that was mounted on top of the school’s new Free Little Libraries.

