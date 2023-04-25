Servolution’s April 14-15 community service event brings life-changing results

As Good Neighbors celebrates its 13th Blitz and seven years of service, it’s reaching new milestones and growing to new heights. This year, Spring Blitz covered 13 homes over six communities in just two days. The inclusion of other cities in Dallas-Fort Worth is a trend that Servolution would like to keep up.

