Servolution’s April 14-15 community service event brings life-changing results
As Good Neighbors celebrates its 13th Blitz and seven years of service, it’s reaching new milestones and growing to new heights. This year, Spring Blitz covered 13 homes over six communities in just two days. The inclusion of other cities in Dallas-Fort Worth is a trend that Servolution would like to keep up.
“We’ve expanded from the homes that we did last year because we’ve gone from not just the Azle-Springtown area, even Weatherford, now we’re going into Lake Worth with some homes and we’ve gone as far out as Arlington this time around,” Eric Ortega, Servolution Board of Directors said. “We see it growing year by year by year so we’re very happy about what we’re seeing. I think our goal is eventually to see satellite type places out there of Servolution Networks that we can all partner with. But it’s obviously centralized in Azle and what a great and loving community that we have here to be the home base of what we do.”
The house in Arlington is unique in that it belongs to Good Neighbors’ first Purple Heart recipient.
“Some of the teams that are working on these homes are coming as far as Dallas,” Ortega said.
The team from Dallas, who worked on the home of the aforementioned Purple Heart recipient, was made up of attorneys from The Honorable Barbara M.G. Lynn American Inn of Court.
“Each year we have a group that focuses on community service and our theme this year is helping veterans,” Edward Chin said. “We found Servolution by happenstance and we’re very happy to be partnering with them. We’re sending about 10 people today and we’re sending another 10 people tomorrow to work on behalf of veterans. It’s certainly our honor to be in service of veterans and this particular veteran today and this weekend… This isn’t something we normally do as intellectual property lawyers, we’re not really the Home Depot crowd but this is something we want to do this year and we’re happy to get a good group of folks here to do it. We’re thrilled to see the great number of people in the Azle community and beyond who are working on the Blitz.”
Good Neighbor’s biggest project this Blitz was house number four. House four required complete replacement of all siding, a roof re-shingle, a new deck, a kitchen remodel and more. Over 100 volunteers were involved in renovating this home, including students from Azle Christian School and Azle Mayor, Alan Brundrett. Even with so many hands-on-deck, the supplies, and materials necessary for this project required a high cost. Christina Calk, a loan officer with First United Mortgage Group, was recognized for shouldering a generous amount of this cost through a sizable donation.
“When I saw the house and all the disrepair and what was going to be needed to try and make it safe to live in,” Calk said. “I started Googling siding costs and decided that it would be better long term for them if we could just replace the siding versus trying to repair or patch it. I just have a heart for helping people and I have a big family as well and I noticed that that house had six people living in it and I thought that’s just such a blessing to be able to give to them. There’s been times in my life where I wished I had a money fairy that would just come and help me out. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to get out of that position and be in the position to be able to afford to give.”
The owners of house four, the Alfaro family, have long been stable pillars of their neighborhood, regularly hosting get-togethers and hang-out for their friends and children’s friends. Emmanual Alfaro, soon-to-be-13-year-old sixth grader at Azle Elementary was so grateful to Good Neighbors that he plans on volunteering with Servolution in the future.
“I feel really good,” Emmanuel said. “I can thank God for that. He’s helping everybody in the community to help us. Thank you, [Azle community]. [My parents] feel blessed.”
Emmanuel’s father, Fernando Alfaro, was “beyond words” at the level of support he had received from his community.
“I’m very grateful. I always called my house the shabby shack. I can’t call it that anymore,” Alfaro said.
