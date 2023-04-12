Community leaders and Servolution hope to make change through service
Good Neighbors, a biannual community-service project that aims to revitalize homes for veterans, elderly and disadvantaged neighbors, will be held April 14 and 15. During the Fall Blitz event in October 2022, Good Neighbors completed a major milestone by renovating their 200th home.
The alliance between Servolution, the cities of Azle & Lake Worth, local businesses, community churches, and nonprofits aims to continue their good work by renovating over a dozen homes between four communities in just two days.
All the recipients from Azle and surrounding communities will benefit from a wide range of services from roof, foundation, and HVAC repair to ramp building. Good Neighbor’s chosen recipients consist largely of veterans and homeowners over the age of 80.
For Good Neighbors leadership, the morning starts at 6:00 a.m. with breakfast and a leadership meeting. All other volunteers will arrive by 8:00 a.m. at the Servolution Network Dream Center and will work until as late as 5:00 p.m. on both days to ensure that quality work is carried out.
For those interested in applying as a volunteer or those who want to know how to apply as a Good Neighbors recipient in the future, information can be found at www.servolutionnetwork.com/goodneighbors or on Servolution’s Facebook page.
Servolution still needs donations and resources to help meet their goals this Blitz. They’re asking for monetary donations through Servolution.kindful.com and for sponsors to reach out to Servolution leadership for materials and services.
Past events have made a major difference in the lives of community members in need. Good Neighbors leadership hopes to build community and uplift through community service and compassion.
