The Azle Christian Crusaders ended their baseball season out of the playoffs, but the head coach deemed the season a success.
Azle Christian competed in the bigger TAPPS league against bigger schools for the first time and finished 11-13. “We were in a very tough district,” said head coach Ryan Rollins. “We have a very young team and return all but one starter next year. We improved all year long, and I expect big things going forward. I am excited about the future of Crusader baseball.” (Courtesy photo)
