The season doesn’t get any easier for the Azle Hornet football team as it travels to Aledo Friday for the second district game for both teams.
Azle (0-3) comes off a 63-14 district opening loss to Denton Ryan Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium. The Raiders led from the outset, scoring on the opening kick and setting the tone from there. Ryan led 35-0 at the end of one quarter and 56-0 at halftime.
“They’re a really good football team,” Azle head coach Devon Dorris said about the Raiders. “We’ve played three really good football teams, but this team had some speed that we just haven’t seen. It took some time to adjust. It was our goal to start fast; we didn’t necessarily do that. But I was really pleased with how our kids continued to fight all game.”
He said even though the scoreboard might not indicate it, he thinks his team got better.
“We’ve talked to our kids all week about the improvement that we need to see on film, and even though the scoreboard was lopsided one way, I do feel like we definitely improved and at some point, that improvement is going to be a sweet victory,” he said.
For the Hornets, wide receiver Conner Combs scored on a 20-yard pass from Jay Jones at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and quarterback Austin May scored on a 1-yard run late in the game to close out scoring.
Hagen Hughes led all Hornet rushers with 97 yards on 13 carries. Vance Guthrie carried the ball 17 times for 55 yards. Wide receiver Tyler Akers had five catches for 60 yards, leading Azle receivers.
Aledo beat Northwest 49-20 last week and enters Friday’s game against Azle with 1-2 record overall and 1-0 in district play.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AHS cross-country runners performed well at the Run of the Panther event Sept. 2 at the KISD Athletic Complex. The boys team finished second with 84 points, and the girls were third overall with 97 points. Azle had two girls finish in the top 10. Twelve teams competed at the event.
On the boys team, Barak Geary finished third with a time of 17:12.45. Jose Neri was second overall for the AHS boys with a time of 18:18.93, which placed him 13th overall. Azle runner Austin Gatewood was right behind him at 14th with a time of 18:38.00.
Other finishers:
18. Parker Huffaker, 18:50.59
36. Connor Lawson, 19:34.98
58. Ryner Boenisch, 20:57.25
AHS girls finishers:
4. Reese Jeter, 20:53.99
6. Berkley Huffaker, 21:40.66
19. Mckenzee Roberts, 22:45.52
29. Azucena Neri, 23:34.02
39. Yasmeen Tejeda, 24:19.13
53. Pella LeFever, 25:21.32
Azle raises racket against Rider in tennis battle
TENNIS
Azle’s fall tennis team is a work in progress, and its development was noticeable in the recent tournament against Wichita Falls Rider, a rival with a longstanding and successful program.
Last year, Rider defeated Azle 19-0.
On Sept. 6, the two teams met again, and Azle won three matches. Final score: Rider 16, Azle 3.
“I am really happy that we were able to win some matches this year,” said Hayden Huff, in her second year as head coach at Azle. “We possibly could have won a few more matches. There were some close losses in the third set tie breaker. Overall, we were much more competitive.”
Next up, Azle challenges Saginaw at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Saginaw.
Latest Stories
- BY DON MUNSCH don@azlenews.net
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.