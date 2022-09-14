The season doesn’t get any easier for the Azle Hornet football team as it travels to Aledo Friday for the second district game for both teams.

Azle (0-3) comes off a 63-14 district opening loss to Denton Ryan Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium. The Raiders led from the outset, scoring on the opening kick and setting the tone from there. Ryan led 35-0 at the end of one quarter and 56-0 at halftime.

wade@hcnews.com