AZLE – A voice boomed across the parking lot, and the loudspeakers made it sound like it was coming from a great and powerful wizard from on high.
The Azle High School marching band was practicing their steps on a recent morning in a school parking lot as a director stood 20-feet above on an observation platform. The director watched the band’s movements, pointed out problems, and called for changes.
The voice, which sounded firm for the most part, adopted a more playful tone for a moment: “Nolan, I don’t know what you’ve been eating for breakfast, but you are doing so much better than last year,” the director said. “Your steps are immaculate.”
The rest of the band gave trumpeter Nolan Wright an enthusiastic round of applause accompanied by whoops and hollers. Wright smiled. The sophomore has been in band since sixth grade but didn’t begin marching until last year in high school.
As a freshman, he struggled to hit his steps while playing his horn.
“At first, it's hard,” he said. “I'm not very coordinated. I've never been very coordinated. Now, I’m starting to get it. I've had more experience.”
Practice brought fluidity, and his confidence and coordination grew.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “It feels like my efforts to get better have been working.”
The marching band practices regularly. They strive to look and sound dynamic during halftime shows at Hornet Stadium, as well as at contests and events.
Just as Wright was once a wide-eyed freshman missing his steps, other newbies have arrived this year. Freshman Korbin Chaudron, a tuba player, served as a shadow at a recent practice. He and other shadows attend practices, learn the steps, and walk alongside veteran members but sit out during performances. They are like understudies.
“A shadow gets to fill in if the primary marcher can’t make it,” Chaudron said.
During a break, Chaudron wiped down his tuba with a rag. The nickel silver had become marred with fingerprints and smudges, and Chaudron was determined to make it “look sparkly,” he said.
Band director Aaron Martin praised the band members for working so hard in the summer heat to prepare for the season.
“We are really excited about this year’s band and the show that we planned for this season,” he said.
More than 200 students enrolled in band. About 30% are ninth graders, 30% are sophomores, 20% are juniors, and 20% are seniors.
Nobody was newer to the Marching Green Pride than Andrew Treishelt. The freshman had moved to Azle from Saginaw six days earlier and was attending his first practice.
Treishelt hopes to play the snare drum next year. This year, however, he was assigned to play the rack, an instrument with a metal frame adorned with wind chimes, cymbals, blocks, and a large gong.
The band was working on Savannah River Holiday, a song that demanded every sound effect from the rack, including a big crashing blow on the gong at a precise moment, followed by total silence. To achieve the effect, Treishelt would strike the gong with a mallet, wait a moment, and then, clamp his gloved hands on the metal disk to snuff the sound.
“It’s cool,” Treishelt said.
He joined band in fifth grade and has looked forward to marching at high school ever since. Playing the rack, however, means standing still due to the bulkiness of the instrument. Treishelt is satisfied to play the rack for now and work toward securing a spot on the drumline later, he said.
The new kid is glad to have found a spot on the field, and he is eager to bond with his bandmates.
“They are welcoming,” he said. “Everyone here seems cool. No complications.”
The band’s first performance will be on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Hornet football game at Frisco Reedy. The first contest is Sept. 25 at the annual Denton Golden Triangle event.
jeff prince | tri-county reporter
Nolan Wright smiles after being praised at practice.
Andrew Treischelt is familiarizing himself with the rack.
Jacob Hill lugs a heavy tuba.
Anthony Fitch relies on a sweatband and sunglasses to keep cool at a recent practice.
A floppy hat protects Piper Duddles from the summer sun.
Korbin Chaudron de-smudges from his sousaphone.
Luke Sipe and the marching band work on their sound.
