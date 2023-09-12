AZLE – The Hornet tennis team has built a 2-1 district record heading into this week’s matches.
The team will play next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at home against Rider. Azle is undefeated at home so far this season.
The Hornets began district play against Brewer on Aug. 22 and prevailed handily 17-2.
After a loss to Aledo on Aug. 29, the Hornets rebounded on Sept. 5 and walloped Saginaw 17-2.
The fall tennis season is a team sport, and matches are won or lost as teams. In the spring, the tennis players perform for individual recognition.
