Azle High School’s baseball team finished the regular season in late April by beating Granbury in consecutive games and being named tri-district champions.

Azle, Aledo and Wichita Falls Rider finished in a tie for first place. Azle lost the first game of the seeding tournament to Aledo, so the Hornets will enter the playoffs seeded third.

The two victories over Granbury should give Azle a boost heading into the postseason.

On April 26, the two teams played in Granbury, and Azle came out on top 6-3 behind strong pitching by Declan Dahl and Cooper Sexton.

Grant Tune, Brandon Sheets, Billy Spratt, Westin Wyatt and Jackson Davis had hits during Azle’s five-run first inning. Spratt went 3-for-4 in the game. Tune smashed a huge double in the top of the seventh inning, and Spratt drove him in with a two-strike hit to clinch a 6-3 win.

On April 28, the teams met in Azle, and the Hornets dominated again.

Coach Stephen Smith described the performance by Brenden Kamnick as “masterful” after the pitcher went the distance, giving up four hits and one run.

The Hornets won, 4-1.

Azle begins its playoff run with a best-of-three series this week against Birdville.

“Birdville is a team with great pitching and some really good hitters,” Smith said.

He characterized Birdville as a disciplined and prepared squad.

“They do a great job scouting opponents and will have their guys moving on the field to try and take away our tendencies,” he said.

Azle (16-3) plays Birdville (20-7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Saginaw High School. Game two – and game three, if necessary – will be played beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw.