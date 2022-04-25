The final game of the season against Granbury was a crucial one for Azle’s softball team.

If they beat Granbury on April 19, the Lady Hornets would enter the playoffs as the third seed and play the second-place team in the opposing district. If the Hornets lost against Granbury, Azle would finish as fourth seed and face the district champion.

Azle and Granbury were tied 1-1 after two innings, but Lady Hornet bats erupted in the third inning with two outs. A runner scored from first base after a long hit to the outfield, and coach Macy Pruit liked her team’s hustle.

“All right!” she hollered while clapping. “Way to be aggressive on those bases.”

During the next inning, Granbury tried to be aggressive, but the ploy backfired. A Granbury runner attempted to score from first base on a ball hit to the left field wall, but she hadn’t counted on the strong arm of Azle centerfielder Raegan Williams.

Williams scooped up the ball after it careened off the wall, turned, aimed in an instant and let loose with a cannon throw into a strong wind. The ball flew past the cutoff person and landed perfectly in the mitt of catcher Torrie Johnson, who tagged out the runner and prevented a score.

Azle would go on to win the game 5-4, end their regular season at 11-9-1 and earn the third seed in District 7-4A.

“This was a big day,” Pruit said after the game. “This clinched us a third spot in the playoffs. That put us in a good spot going into playoffs. The girls knew how much this game was worth today, and they went out there and they played really good defense and scored some runs and were aggressive on the bases and just had a really good win today.”

WILLIAMS’ CANNON

Williams, like most Lady Hornets this season, is young and eager to prove her worth on a varsity softball diamond.

Williams said she was able to retrieve that big hit and throw out the runner at home because she has trained for years, listened to her coaches and trusts her teammates. In a situation like that, she knew to throw the ball toward the catcher in a straight enough line that the cutoff person could catch the ball and try to make a play at one of the other bases or let the ball continue all the way to the catcher.

“You’ve got to trust your teammates,” Williams said. “I saw (the runner) was going home.”

Williams threw the ball “through the cutoff,” meaning the ball was low enough to be caught by shortstop Kaylee Parrish but high enough to make it to home plate if needed. Parrish let the ball go. Johnson made the play.

“I couldn't do that without my team backing me up,” Williams said.

Williams ended the game with a hit and a walk and caught numerous fly balls for outs in centerfield. After the game, several young girls approached Williams and asked for her autograph.

The softball season has been a blast and a learning experience, she said.

“We have developed certain skills that we were lacking,” Williams said. “We've all encouraged each other. We’ve practice with each other. We look like a different ball team now.”

Pruit credited her team’s three seniors - Tara Gonzales, Skylar Holland and Kalle Vasquez - for their guidance.

“All three of them are huge contributors to our team,” the coach said. “They are all great kids. They do well in the classroom. They do well off the field. Those three are really big leaders.”

The seniors took charge early in the season after Azle lost its first game 9-1.

“This year started off a little rocky,” Pruit said. “We had a lot of young girls on this team, and those three seniors really stepped up and showed those young girls as sophomores what it takes to play on this varsity level.”

She feels good about her team’s playoff chances.

“This is an aggressive team,” Pruit said. “We're hitting the ball well. We are really starting to peak, and we're peaking at the right time. The girls are confident in each other. They love being around here. They have a lot of faith in each other and that goes a long way.”

SCARY SENIORITIS

After the Granbury game ended, the Lady Hornets gathered on the field with bouquets of flowers for the seniors, who stood with their parents. Tears flowed. The diamond days are coming to a close sooner than later for those seniors.

“I'm very sad that it has all come to an end now,” Gonzales said. “I'm going to miss it a lot. There are a lot of memories left on that field. But at the same time, I'm happy to be growing up, moving on with life and seeing where everything else will take me.”

She plans to attend Weatherford College and Baylor University and become an anesthesiologist. First, though, she has more softball to play.

“I'm very excited to go into the playoffs,” she said. “I'm very happy that I still get to have another game and make more memories with this team. Hopefully we make it past the first round and just keep going and going and make more and more memories.”

She grew up in Azle and will continue to live here while attending Weatherford College, but she knows she will leave eventually. She anticipates years of medical school before starting her career.

“You're excited to get to move on and have your own life and do all that you want to do,” she said. “At the same time, you're leaving the comfort of home. I've grown up with everyone at this high school. You're just leaving all that behind, finding new people, and you are kind of on your own. It's a little scary. I'm definitely very nervous. At the same time, it's also exciting.”

PLAYOFF INFO

Northwest finished as the second seed in District 6-5A, and the Lady Texans will be tough to beat. Northwest tied for first place with Colleyville Heritage, as both teams went 7-1 in district. Colleyville beat Northwest 8-2 in their district clash on April 13 to win the tiebreaker.

Last season, Azle and Northwest met in the first round of the playoffs, with the Texans victorious in a best of three series.

Azle (11-11-1) plays at 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Northwest (12-4). The second game is set for 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Northwest. The third game, if needed, will be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest.