Azle High School’s softball team saw its playoff hopes dashed in the bi-district round with a 13-3 loss to Northwest on April 28.

The night before, Azle had lost 9-2 to the same team in the best-of-three elimination series.

Still, AHS head coach Macy Pruit wasn’t in the mood for tears. She was thrilled to see her team play with determination. Northwest had a 12-2 record in District 6-5A and is highly ranked.

The Lady Hornets started only two seniors on a roster filled with sophomores.

“In both of our games, we got down, and these kids never gave up,” Pruit said. “They always tried to fight back.”

In the first game, Northwest took an early lead, but solid pitching by Morgan Terrell and strong defense by Azle defenders kept the score low for five innings.

Northwest was leading 2-0 in the sixth inning, when Texan batters began to decipher Terrell’s delivery. The Texans erupted for four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh on the way to the 9-2 win.

In the next game, Azle starting pitcher Casey Morrison gave up three runs in the first inning, and Pruit sent Terrell back to the pitcher’s mound for the second night in a row. Terrell gave up a run in the second inning but held Northwest scoreless in the third.

The fourth inning wasn’t so kind.

Northwest scored three runs without recording an out. Pruit sent in pitcher Corynne Barone to try her luck in the circle. Northwest’s big bats, however, kept sizzling.

Azle found a small victory in the fifth inning. Down 12-0, the Hornets were in danger of losing by the 10-run rule if they didn’t score at least three runs. The Hornets relied on timely hitting and aggressive base running by Kaylee Parrish, Allison Smith, Raegan Williams and others to punch in three runs and force the game to continue.

Adrianna Weideman pitched for Azle in the bottom of the fifth inning and mowed down Northwest to take the game to the sixth.

Azle couldn’t punch in any runs, however, but Northwest did. The Texans won 13-3 to earn the bi-district championship and kill Azle’s playoff run in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Smiles outnumbered tears after the game. The coach was proud of her team, and the girls were proud of themselves.

“We scored two runs in the last inning last night,” Pruit said. “Then today, they're up by 12, and we came back and scored three and hung in the game. That just shows a lot of fight out of these young kids. A lot of them have never been to a playoff game. So, for them to come out here and not show any kind of fear and really fight, that shows a lot of hope for our future.”

SOPHOMORE SMILES

Terrell, who barely tops 5 feet in height, stood in the pitcher’s circle for two nights in a row, hurling softballs at much older and bigger girls.

“I was really excited,” she said. “It was a huge opportunity. When you think about varsity teams, they're all juniors or seniors. They're all way older. I'm only 15. I was very happy to have the opportunity to go out and pitch. I was like, ‘Let's do this.’”

Terrell concentrated on the strike zone rather than the batters.

“I really don't try to focus on the girls,” Terrell said. “I do not like getting in my head. As a pitcher, getting in your head is one of the worst things you can do. It's just as much of a mental game as it is physical. I stay calm and know I have a defense to back me up.”

She looks forward to two more years spent wearing Hornet green and slinging the bean toward home plate.

“This season, we've come a long way,” she said. “Getting into the playoffs is a huge accomplishment, especially since we're all sophomores. For a lot of the girls, this is their first time playing on varsity.”

SENIOR TEARS

Pruit credited her team’s seniors – Tara Gonzalez, Alyssa Holland and Kalle Vasquez – for becoming mentors and role models for the younger players all season, especially during the playoffs.

“Our seniors stepped up,” Pruit said. “They really led our kids this weekend. They did a great job. They went out with a bang. I just see a bright future ahead of us.”

Holland will continue playing softball in college at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain Community College, but cried after the playoff loss, knowing her high school career had finished.

“I’m very excited but upset at the same time,” she said. “I love each and every one of my teammates so much. I am definitely going to miss them, but I'm ready to take that next chapter in my life.”

Holland played three seasons on varsity and sees a sturdy foundation in place for the softball program going forward.

“I feel like they are ready to take that next step toward the next playoff season,” she said.

Her tears continued flowing while she talked.

“I'm crying because I love my teammates,” she said. “I'm going to miss them. They have been there since day one. They always have my back, even when I'm struggling. They are always there to pick me up, and I'm always there to pick them up.”