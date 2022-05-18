Eleven members of the Azle rodeo team competed at the finals on May 13-15 and brought home two saddles, seven buckles, money and “lots of memories,” said team sponsor Kristy Scribner.
The top six athletes in each event won a belt buckle. Event champions earned a saddle.
Senior Airian Moore won a saddle in the bareback event. Hevenli Scribner, a freshman, was named year-end Rookie Cowgirl and earned a saddle, as well.
At the finals, each contestant is entered into two “go’s,” akin to two separate rodeos. The combined average of the two go’s determines the winners. Average placings receive points that are combined with the final year-end points to determine the overall standings at the finals.
“Overall, the Azle rodeo team did amazing,” Scribner said. “Some had some tough luck in the first go but regrouped and came back stronger in the second go.”
Here are the results from the finals:
FIRST GO RESULTS
Walk Up Goats
10th – Caitlyn Colley
Barrels
3rd – Hevenli Scribner
4th – Laurel Allred
Chute Dogging
9th – River Cassel
Poles
2nd – Hevenli Scribner
6th – Laurel Allred
SECOND GO RESULTS
Walk up Goats
8th – Caitlyn Colley
10th – Mattie Sheriff
Team Roping Heading
3rd – Jesus Leyva
5th – Kasen Scarlato
Team Roping Heeling
3rd – Kasen Scarlato
5th – Jesus Leyva
Barrels
5th – Hevenli Scribner
6th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert
9th – Rylee Sisson
Chute Dogging
9th – River Cassel
Poles
2nd – Hevenli Scribner
4th – Laurel Allred
7th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert
8th – Rylee Sisson
AVERAGE RESULTS
Walk up Goats
8th – Caitlyn Colley
9th – Mattie Sheriff
Team Roping Heading
7th – Jesus Leyva
9th – Kasen Scarlato
Team Roping Heeling
7th – Kasen Scarlato
9th – Jesus Leyva
Barrels
3rd – Hevenli Scribner
9th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert
Chute Dogging
8th – River Cassel
10th – Kasen Scarlato
Poles
2nd – Hevenli Scribner
3rd – Laurel Allred
6th – Rylee Sisson
YEAR-END RESULTS
Bareback
1st – Airian Moore
Barrels
4th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert
5th – Hevenli Scribner
Poles
2nd – Hevenli Scribner
3rd – Laurel Allred
