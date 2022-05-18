Eleven members of the Azle rodeo team competed at the finals on May 13-15 and brought home two saddles, seven buckles, money and “lots of memories,” said team sponsor Kristy Scribner.

The top six athletes in each event won a belt buckle. Event champions earned a saddle.

Senior Airian Moore won a saddle in the bareback event. Hevenli Scribner, a freshman, was named year-end Rookie Cowgirl and earned a saddle, as well.

At the finals, each contestant is entered into two “go’s,” akin to two separate rodeos. The combined average of the two go’s determines the winners. Average placings receive points that are combined with the final year-end points to determine the overall standings at the finals.

“Overall, the Azle rodeo team did amazing,” Scribner said. “Some had some tough luck in the first go but regrouped and came back stronger in the second go.”

Here are the results from the finals:

FIRST GO RESULTS

Walk Up Goats

10th – Caitlyn Colley

Barrels

3rd – Hevenli Scribner

4th – Laurel Allred

Chute Dogging

9th – River Cassel

Poles

2nd – Hevenli Scribner

6th – Laurel Allred

SECOND GO RESULTS

Walk up Goats

8th – Caitlyn Colley

10th – Mattie Sheriff

Team Roping Heading

3rd – Jesus Leyva

5th – Kasen Scarlato

Team Roping Heeling

3rd – Kasen Scarlato

5th – Jesus Leyva

Barrels

5th – Hevenli Scribner

6th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert

9th – Rylee Sisson

Chute Dogging

9th – River Cassel

Poles

2nd – Hevenli Scribner

4th – Laurel Allred

7th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert

8th – Rylee Sisson

AVERAGE RESULTS

Walk up Goats

8th – Caitlyn Colley

9th – Mattie Sheriff

Team Roping Heading

7th – Jesus Leyva

9th – Kasen Scarlato

Team Roping Heeling

7th – Kasen Scarlato

9th – Jesus Leyva

Barrels

3rd – Hevenli Scribner

9th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert

Chute Dogging

8th – River Cassel

10th – Kasen Scarlato

Poles

2nd – Hevenli Scribner

3rd – Laurel Allred

6th – Rylee Sisson

YEAR-END RESULTS

Bareback

1st – Airian Moore

Barrels

4th – Lindsey-Kay Reichert

5th – Hevenli Scribner

Poles

2nd – Hevenli Scribner

3rd – Laurel Allred