Last weekend’s rodeo earned double points, and Azle’s athletes took advantage of the deal, grabbing second place position.

Airian Moore won first place in bareback at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw, earning 140 points for his team.

In team roping, Jesus Leyva and Kasen Scarlato took fourth place for a combined 196 points. Leyva tied for rookie cowboy, which earned his team another 98 points.

River Cassel won second place in chute dogging to pick up 126 points.

Sean Bunero snagged fifth place in calf roping for 84 points.

In goat tying, Laurel Allred won fifth place and 56 points.

Hevenli Scribner earned sixth place and 70 points in barrels.

Azle had been holding down second place in team points for most of the season, but fell to third place a couple of weeks ago. Azle’s big day with double points moved the team back into second place with 7,626 points. Elite Christian is right behind them in third place with 7,490. Azle is about 500 points behind first-place Decatur.

The final rodeo of the regular season is April 29-30 at North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw. The finals will be held May 13-15 at the same arena.