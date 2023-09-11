Why, hello
Azle High School students dress to impress for Meet the Hornets night
AZLE – The fall edition of Meet the Hornets is a highly anticipated event where kids dress up in their game jerseys or uniforms and put on a show for parents.
It’s like a gigantic pep rally inside the competition gym.
The band members played songs with enthusiasm. Cheerleaders lined the court to dance and shake pom poms. Football players filed onto the gym floor to wide applause, along with athletes on the volleyball, tennis, swimming, and cross-country teams.
On Aug. 28, the bleachers were packed with moms, dads, brothers, sisters, relatives, and friends to cheer on their high school loved ones.
“We have come every year,” said Heather Huse, the mother of Kalen McCullough, a senior band member. “This is the final year.”
Huse arrived early to find a good seat and waited for the party to start. Seeing the stands filling up made her feel good. The students revel in the camaraderie, encouragement, and support that embraces them at the event, she said.
“It's a small town,” Huse said. “You've got to come out, and you've got to support them.”
Sitting in the bleachers was just another way to express her love for her son.
“He’s done (high school band) for four years,” she said. “He showed dedication, so we should come out and support them, as well.”
Athletic director Becky Spurlock thanked the crowd for coming before asking coaches to introduce their players.
“This is a very special night for us,” she said.
Hayden Longbrake, a freshman, had never experienced Meet the Hornet night. The marching band drummer was impressed with the turnout and the crowd’s energy.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for the marching band to show off,” he said. “It’s also a great time to get to know all the wonderful teams.”
