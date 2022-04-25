Jessie Heath won the 400m event at the area track meet, making her the only Azle athlete to win first place in an event.

Her time of 58.93 qualified her to compete at regionals. Accompanying her will be Rebecca Marx, who finished in third place in the same event with a PR of 1:00.31.

“Jessie Heath should make it to the (regional) finals and has a great chance to move on to Austin with a great run in the 400 finals,” said girls track coach Keith Boenisch. “Rebecca Marx also has a chance to make it to the finals in the 400, as well. She is just a sophomore, so every race she gets just gives her more experience.”

The area meet was held April 21 in Justin, with the top four finishers in each event earning the right to compete at the regional meet on April 29-30 at Lubbock.

In the 4x400m relay, Azle took third place of 4:09.91. Running for the team were Jessie Heath, Rebecca Marx, Leah North and Amanda Rodriguez.

“The 4x400 has been one of the top-ranked groups in the region all season long,” Boenisch said. “They could be second on their best day. They could also be eighth or not even make finals on a bad day – it is just that close between about six to eight teams.”

In the 4x100m event, Azle’s relay team of Heath, Panter, Ashlyn Norton and Maddy Westbrook finished in fourth place with a time of 50.04.

In the 200m race, Westbrook missed the cut for regionals but ran a 26.26 to set a PR and nab fifth place.

“They have all worked incredibly hard, so we are excited for the opportunity to race and see what happens,” the coach said. “For those that didn’t qualify, we know they will continue to work hard and come back next year and try again. It’s what athletes do. For seniors who won’t get that chance, we appreciate their dedication and work ethic to a sport that is very tough to do and hope they leave with a great lifelong memories of teammates and coaches they have spent the last four years with.”

For the boys, Jakson LaHue set a personal record in the 12-pound shot put event, tossing the ball 46 feet 9.75 inches to finish in sixth place.

Barak Geary ran a 4:47.03 in the 1600m event to finish in seventh place. Geary also won seventh place in the 3200m race with a PR time of 10:16.68.