AZLE HORNETS FOOTBALL
The Hornets headed to Justin Sept. 30 to take on Northwest but ran into trouble early. After taking an early lead, Azle fell behind by a touchdown in the first quarter, 14-7, and could never get back on track against the tough Texans.
Azle turnovers, including an interception and four fumbles, made it difficult for the Hornets to make a comeback.
Final score: Northwest 58, Azle 7.
Quarterback Jay Jones threw for 230 yards. Canaan Kaznowski and Hagen Hughes ran for more than 50 yards apiece. Gavin Green had nine receptions for 111 yards. Denim Fields led the team in tackling, and Drew Dorris made a tackle for a loss.
Azle (1-5) will be off this week for a bye and will resume play on Oct. 14 at home against Saginaw (0-6).
AZLE VOLLEYBALL
The Azle Lady Hornets began the week on Sept. 27 with a 3-0 loss to Aledo, but the team righted its ship by beating Brewer Friday in straight sets, 3-0, at Brewer. The Lady Hornets are now 3-3 in district with the second half of loop play beginning Friday at Granbury, a team Azle beat in the first go-round.
Against Aledo, the Lady Hornets played well in spurts but made more unforced errors than normal, Azle head coach Elizabeth Snyder said.
“And when you play a good team like Aledo, you can’t afford to have them,” she said.
The Hornet defense was “pretty strong,” and the block had some success, but the team didn’t connect well with the ball hitting-wise, the coach said. Snyder said the team would work on that offensive skill.
After the Brewer game, she had faith the team would resume playing well again after three straight losses. Last week, the players had a good time during the game, and it was exciting to see that spirit in the team, Snyder said.
Azle (20-18) will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Granbury.
AZLE CROSS-COUNTRY TRACK
Azle High School senior runner Barak Geary had another strong showing in an area cross-country meet, finishing seventh at The Reunion Run Saturday in Decatur.
Geary’s time was 16:36.38. Second overall for Azle was sophomore Parker Huffaker, who finished at 17:30.60, good for 29th. Senior Austin Gatewood finished 44th at 17:54.97. Other finishers: 55. Jose Neri, 18:09.26. 68. Connor Lawson, 18:41.74. 72. Ryner Boenisch, 18:47.90. 95. Juan Rios, 19:34.17. Overall, Azle boys finished seventh as a team.
On the girls’ side, Azle’s highest finisher was freshman Berkley Huffaker, who came in 12th with a time of 20:11.48. The next-highest finisher was sophomore Mckenzee Roberts, who was 27th overall at 20:46.79. Finishing three spots behind her was freshman Reese Jeter at 20:53.52. Other finishers for AHS were: 41. Azucena Neri, 21:39.83. 42. Yasmeen Tejeda, 21:41.07. 47. Pella LeFever, 22:11.94. 53. Audrina Montoya, 22:22.13. The girls finished sixth as a team.
“Everyone ran their fastest times of the year, and we competed really well against some very large 6A schools,” said Azle cross-country coach Keith Boenisch. “It will be a very close district meet, so this Friday’s race on the district course is a good scouting trip since we have so many freshmen who have not ran it before. Hopefully we can learn the nuances of the course on Friday, so we minimize mistakes at district.”
The Friday meet is in Brewer, and the district meet follows on Oct. 14, also at Brewer Central Park.
AZLE CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Crusaders travel to Irving this week after being off the previous week. Azle Christian will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stonegate Christian, a district opponent. Azle Christian has won three of its last four games.
AZLE JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
On Sept. 27, the Azle Junior High seventh-grade white team beat Fort Worth Willkie Middle School 14-0, and the seventh-grade green team won 62-34.
The eighth-grade white team lost to Willkie 28-6, and the eighth-grade green team lost 20-14.
FORTE JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
On Sept. 27, the eighth-grade team beat Lake Worth 28-14 on the road for the second win in a row. Final score: 28-14.
Brayden Ford threw for 224 yards with touchdown strikes of 2 and 46 yards to Brayden Combs and 70 yards to Joseph Cano. Combs added a rushing touchdown.
Forte kicked off to the Bullfrogs to start the game and forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. The Hornets' first offensive play saw Ford hit Cano on a 34-yard pass to set up a first-and-goal, leading to Combs' first TD reception a few plays later.
Lake Worth came back with an eight-play 96-yard touchdown drive of their own but failed to convert the two-point conversion to make the score 8-6. Forte answered with a four-play 52-yard drive capped by Ford's 46-yard toss to Combs.
Lake Worth's next drive went only four plays before Roman Fraser's interception put Forte back on offense. Six plays later, Combs had his third TD on a 15-yard run to cap a 43-yard drive. The Bullfrogs punted from midfield on their next series, and Ford needed only two plays to hit Cano on a 70-yard strike to make the score 28-6 before halftime.
The victory for Forte evens their record on the season at 2-2.
Hosting the seventh-grade game, Forte defeated Lake Worth 28-6.
Aaron Stapleton rushed for three TDs while Treven Tittle tossed a TD pass to Corbin Myers to complete the Hornets’ scoring on the night.
FORTE JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
The seventh-grade Green Team started the first set underestimating the Lady Hawks, making it a pure serving game. In the second set, the Green started working together and fighting for the set. Shayla Soto stepped up for her team by getting a block and two kills at the net. Forte lost 25-12 and 25-18.
The seventh-grade White Team began its game sluggishly against the Lady Hawks but came on on fire in the second set. The third set proved to be a struggle, and Forte lost two-out-of-three games: 19-25, 25-14 and 7-15.
The eighth-grade Green Team won 25-21 and 25-13 and brought a lot of energy to the court. Destoney Roper led the team in serves and put 13 points on the board in the first set. Charlie Fair had an highlight-reel kill in the second set that helped energize Forte.
The eighth-grade White Team started strong but ended up losing against the Lady Hawks. Forte showed much improvement over the previous week, putting points on the board with hard serves. Sherilyn Dacy led the team in serves, and Natalia Davis had hard hits from the front and back. Final score: 19-25 and 22-25.
AZLE JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
On Sept. 29, the seventh-grade A-Team Lady Hornets took on the Mineral Wells Lady Rams. The Hornets lost the first set 19-25, won the second set 25-14, and lost the third set 12-15.
“The girls played hard but came up short,” said coach Kendra Longbrake.
Player of the game award went to Abbie Yochum, who “had some great passes and hits,” the coach said.
Longbrake complimented all the players for their efforts and said she is proud of how hard her team works and the growth they have made this year.
The seventh-grade B-Team defeated Mineral Wells 25-19 and 25-12. Clara Strew and Addison Ackerman were the leading servers.
“Great job, last night winning against Mineral Wells in two games,” coach Neosha Beach said to her team. “I am so proud of your team effort.”
The eighth-grade B-Team volleyball girls played well but fell to Mineral Wells in two sets. Players of the game were Taylor Merrill for her “great blocking” and Gracie Hennessy for her “awesome sets,” said coach Misty Merck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.