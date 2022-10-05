AZ fb AbrahamArguelles yells SPRAGGENS.jpg

Abraham Arguelles and the Azle Hornets will try to pummel their way back into the win column on Oct. 14 after enjoying a bye this week. (Richard Spraggens)

AZLE HORNETS FOOTBALL

The Hornets headed to Justin Sept. 30 to take on Northwest but ran into trouble early. After taking an early lead, Azle fell behind by a touchdown in the first quarter, 14-7, and could never get back on track against the tough Texans.

wade@hcnews.com