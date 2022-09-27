Azle High School senior Barak Geary placed first overall in the Rick McNeill Memorial Invitational Sept. 22 at Lake Park in Lewisville.
Both the AHS boys and girls finished in second place in the final team standings.
Geary grabbed first with a time of 17:29.40. Teammate and fellow AHS senior Austin Gatewood finished eighth with a time of 18:20.49. AHS junior Jose Neri finished 24th with a time of 19:03.11 and behind him at 25th for Azle was sophomore Parker Huffaker with a time of 19:03.72. Other AHS finishers: 35. Connor Lawson, 19:45.10; 42. Juan Rios, 20:12.21; 44. Ryner Boenisch, 20:16.96.
AHS girls results:
10. Berkley Huffaker, 22:25.53; 12. Mckenzee Roberts, 22:34.31; 15. Reese Jeter, 22:355.09; 20 Audrina Montoya, 23:16.45; 22. Azucena Neri, 23:40.03; 25. Yasmeen Tejeda, 24:09.03; 29. Pella LaFever, 24:32.23; 35. Brooke Maples, 24:58.80.
“We go to Decatur on Saturday and hope to run fast there as we get closer to district,” Azle cross-country coach Keith Boenisch said in an email. “District will be very close. We could be second, third or fourth in the varsity races and only the top three advance.”
AZLE RODEO
Azle’s rodeo team put on another good show at the weekly North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw on Sept. 23-25.
Hevenli Scribner won the poles competition, and Laurel Allred earned sixth place.
In the Walk-Up Goats competition, Scribner earned sixth place and Caitlyn Colley was ninth.
In Goat Tying, Allred placed eighth.
Kasen Scarlato and Jesus Leyva excelled at Team Roping Heading, with Scarlato earning fourth and Leyva eighth. In Team Roping Heeling, Leyva earned fourth and Scarlato took eighth place.
Lindsey-Kay Reichert took second place in Barrels, and Allred finished eighth.
In Chute Dogging, Wyatt Allison finished in third place, Scarlato earned fifth and J.W. Gilbreath took seventh place.
AZLE HIGH VOLLEYBALL
After a tough loss to Saginaw on Sept. 23, Azle head volleyball coach Elizabeth Snyder met with her team and had a fairly intense conversation. But she could find something to celebrate, too, after the game – hugs from her three children.
“It brings you back to life; it’s a realization,” she said about her kids.
She said she thought her players weren’t “100% us” and that some discipline was lacking in certain junctures in the game against Saginaw.
“And it caught us off guard,” she said. “And when you’re playing a team that’s pretty similar to you, you gotta stay disciplined and stick to your game, and we just kinda lost our game for a (while) and then came back into it a little late.”
She said the team can learn from the mistakes and get mentally tougher and that they have to “uplift each other 100% of the time.”
The Lady Hornets dropped the district match 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23. Kendall Locke led Azle, now 19-17 overall and 2-2 in district, with 14 kills. Makenna Dillow led the Lady Hornets with 41 digs. Two Azle players were in double figures with assists: Taylor Fischer with 25 and Makynna Hinkle with 23.
Azle, currently in fourth place in district with a 2-2 record and a 19-17 record overall, is slated to play Aledo (3-1, 22-14) Tuesday.
AZLE CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL
The Azle Christian Lady Crusaders won their second district game of the season, sweeping Eagle Christian 3-0 on the road on Sept. 22.
The victory came on the heels of a 3-2 district loss to Waxahachie Prep the previous week.
The Crusaders are 2-1 in district competition heading into Thursday’s home game against Cornerstone, another district rival. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
TEAM TENNIS PREVAILS
On Sept. 20, Azle High School’s team tennis squad beat Saginaw 14-5 to win its second district match in a row.
The previous week, Azle had defeated Northwest, 12-7.
The victory over Saginaw keeps the Hornets in the hunt for a playoff berth with one regular season match remaining – Brewer on Oct. 3.
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The eighth grade A Azle Junior High Lady Hornets took on Wilkie in a hard-fought game that went to three sets with the Hornets coming up short at the end, said coach Kari Crosby.
The Hornets lost the first set, but their serve-receive improved tremendously in the second set with Rachel Harder taking the majority of the passes. Olivia Bridges and Ellie Bennett were both great under pressure serving and helped the girls secure the win in that set. The coaches definitely see improvement each week and look forward to getting back into the gym to work, according to Crosby.
For the eighth grade B team at AJH, the team played its best against Wilkie but came up short, coach Misty Merck said. The team is really starting to gel and players are improving each game. The highlights included Taylor Merrill’s serves and Stephanie Solis’s sets. Both girls have elevated their play in the past couple of games, according to the coach, who added, “I am proud of their effort last night and looking forward to seeing what they can do against Mineral Wells this week.”
Seventh Grade A Team: The Azle Lady Hornets took on Wilkie Middle School on Sept. 22. Top servers were Madison Holleman and Bailey Seward. Top players were Finley Hard and Rylie Brekel, said coach Kendra Longbrake.
