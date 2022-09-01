A new amenity will make a splash Saturday at Central Park.

The city of Azle will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new splash pad at 9 a.m.

This 2,200 square foot splash pad is the latest offering at the park and will be located near the playground. The splash pad will feature a variety of sprayers, spilling buckets, fountain sprays and water cannons that will be user activated, according to a city news release.

It will utilize a recirculating system to conserve water and feature a safe “zero depth” play area. Vortex Aquatic Play Solutions was the contractor for the project.

“We are very excited to bring another fun activity to the park,” said Mayor Alan Brundrett, in the release. “This splash pad adds another amenity to Central Park where family and friends can gather and build community ties together.”

In addition, new restrooms are open next to the splash pad and include two water fountains located along the exterior wall. AUI Partners was the contractor for the project. Both facilities are ADA compliant and will be open daily during park hours, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m