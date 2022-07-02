A new splash pad and restroom continue to be constructed at Central Park, but no definite date has been set on their opening.

A sidewalk to tie the splash pad to the restroom still has to be completed, and the city is awaiting an electrical panel and components that will be inside the restroom, said Kyle Culwell, Azle parks superintendent.

“That feeds the electricity to the building and to the splash pad,” he said. “That was ordered back in January. We are still waiting on it. It still has not come in. Until we get that – and they have not given me a date – we’re not going to be able to open.”

He said some grass will be planted around the splash pad.

Each restroom will have three stalls. The restroom will be open during normal park hours. The splash pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it will feature an activator for operations. The splash pad is 95% completed, Culwell said, but the electrical aspects have to be tied together and programming has to be completed.

“Hopefully, sometime in July” is when the splash pad would open, Culwell said.

The splash pad’s closing season date would be the end of September, he said.