For many families in Azle, and across Texas, the government assistance program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides money for food is a vital necessity for being able to put food on the table. However, there has been an increasingly disturbing trend of scammers and thieves coming up with ways to steal money benefits.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been receiving several reports of scammers targeting people who receive SNAP benefits. The organization has urged recipients of the government assistant program to be as cautious as possible with their benefits and to monitor purchases on their Lone Star Card through the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.

