For many families in Azle, and across Texas, the government assistance program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides money for food is a vital necessity for being able to put food on the table. However, there has been an increasingly disturbing trend of scammers and thieves coming up with ways to steal money benefits.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been receiving several reports of scammers targeting people who receive SNAP benefits. The organization has urged recipients of the government assistant program to be as cautious as possible with their benefits and to monitor purchases on their Lone Star Card through the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.
HHSC recently released an updated version of the Your Texas Benefits mobile app that helps people better manage their benefits. This would make the Lone Star Benefits cards act in the same way that debit bank cards are used and monitored. Using the updated app, available for both Apple and Android smart phones, card holders can monitor purchases, hold and unfreeze their card, and change their PIN.
“We hope these resources and outreach efforts will minimize the fraud we’re seeing in Texas,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said. “We encourage clients to take immediate action to secure their benefits.”
The HHSC has reported scammers are primarily using primarily two forms of scam called ‘Skimming’ and ‘Phishing’ to obtain Lone Star Card numbers and PIN. ‘Skimming’ is a process where devices are placed on card readers, like the keypads at registers, to get the card holders’ vital information. ‘Phishing’ is when a card holder will receive a text message or email is sent to trick people into clicking a link or calling a number to share card information.
HHSC recommends that if a Lone Star card has been compromised, to call the service immediately. A new card will be issued within a week, allowing people to access their benefits. Currently HHS cannot issue new funds to people with compromised cards, and they highlight the importance of reporting concerns quickly. Most fraud occurs within one hour of a card being compromised.
SNAP is one of the most popular and most used government assistance programs. According to report published by the USDA Food and Nutrition Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas is one of the states with the highest number of Families who receive SNAP benefits.
