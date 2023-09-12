SISD_springtown_ISD_logo_SP.png

SPRINGTOWN — Springtown Independent School District is in the process of redefining its mission, vision and core values, and the school board is expected to soon discuss this topic further in a workshop.

During the board meeting on Aug. 28, SISD Communications and Marketing Director Kendra Hutchison gave a presentation about the process to establish SISD’s mission, vision and core values. Decisions made by the school board regarding policy and procedures are supposed to be in line with the district's mission and vision, and the board is tasked with communicating the vision to the community.

