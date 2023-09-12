SPRINGTOWN — Springtown Independent School District is in the process of redefining its mission, vision and core values, and the school board is expected to soon discuss this topic further in a workshop.
During the board meeting on Aug. 28, SISD Communications and Marketing Director Kendra Hutchison gave a presentation about the process to establish SISD’s mission, vision and core values. Decisions made by the school board regarding policy and procedures are supposed to be in line with the district's mission and vision, and the board is tasked with communicating the vision to the community.
Board President Rick Beall said during the meeting that the previous mission, vision and core values were established in 2009.
“With (SISD Superintendent) Mr. (Shane) Strickland taking over his position in January, there was a lot of things that we didn't know where they came from and how they came about and if our goals aligned with it anymore,” Hutchison said to the board.
Hutchison proposed the following vision statement: “Springtown ISD will be a growth and service-oriented organization led by strong instructional leaders where all stakeholders know and fulfill their roles, responsibilities and expectations to foster a culture where community and communication lead to success.”
“A vision statement is kind of saying what our future state should be, not what we are right now, what we want to be in the future,” she said.
Hutchison said the proposed mission is for SISD “to cultivate a better future by growing and serving all stakeholders.”
Determining core values came from defining how staff members should be treated and what is SISD staff’s duty and responsibility to stakeholders, Hutchison said. Core values include:
- Communication – to create better relationships, manage conflicts more easily, accomplish goals and have effective expression.
- Community – being thankful for and supporting people in community and “understanding success depends on successes of each member.”
- Growth – being determined to continue improving.
- Service – listening to and anticipating the needs of stakeholders and creating value that surpasses expectations.
- Success – accomplishing goals.
In this development process, Hutchison said district officials decided to prioritize five areas:
- Instructional development -- having a clear plan to develop campus instructional leaders.
- Culture – making sure staff and leadership teams districtwide know and execute expectations, roles and responsibilities.
- Student support – establishing processes for monitoring and implementing student supports and programs.
- Human capital system – clearly defining operating procedures for human capital in the human resources department.
- District strategic plan – giving SISD a strategic plan process that involves needs analysis, strategy development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
“We had to really be humble in certain areas because again, there's a lot of great things going on here,” Hutchison said about the process to identify priorities. “Even these things that we wrote down or that finally came to our priorities were just things that we can just do better at because like we said, we're always looking to grow and get better.”
After Hutchison’s presentation, Beall recommended scheduling a workshop for the board to consider the mission, vision and core values more deeply as well as seek more community input. The board approved tabling adoption of the mission, vision and core values.
“Looks like a good start,” Beall said. “We appreciate all the hard work y’all did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.