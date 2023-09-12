SISD board responds to new school safety law with good cause exception resolution
Resolution to allow for alternative standard
SPRINGTOWN — Springtown Independent School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a good cause exception resolution to the state’s new school safety law, House Bill 3, at the board meeting on Aug. 28.
HB 3, which went into effect on Sept. 1, requires school boards to decide the appropriate number of armed security officers for each campus and make sure at least one commissioned peace officer is present during regular school hours at each campus, according to information from the Texas Association of School Boards. This officer can be from a school district’s police department, a school resource officer from another law enforcement agency (like a city police department), or a security guard who is also a peace officer.
However, school districts that can’t satisfy the new requirements because of lack of funding or personnel can claim a good cause exception and come up with an alternative standard, according to TASB. An alternative plan may include relying on school districts’ guardian programs – which SISD already has – that authorize school marshals, employees or contracted individuals who have finished the handgun safety course needed for handgun license holders to carry a firearm. To be part of the alternative plan, guardians have to finish school safety training taught by a qualified handgun instructor who is certified in school safety.
“As always, the district's No. 1 priority is the safety and security of our staff and students,” SISD Executive Director of Operations Micheal Chavez said. “HB 3 has not changed that priority; it has only enhanced what we as a district have always believed.”
Because this is a matter of safety and security, Springtown ISD’s alternative standard after approving the good cause exception resolution is unknown to the public. The resolution itself was discussed by the school board in closed session. The Tri-County Reporter asked SISD questions about the good cause exception, SISD’s guardian program and the district’s use of school resource officers, but Chavez was limited in what he could say publicly. Beyond taking action in a public meeting, the board and school district are not required to release further security plan details regarding HB 3, according to TASB.
“I am not at liberty to disclose the current state of the district along with future planning,” Chavez said. “It should be noted we are working closely with the City of Springtown and the Parker County Sheriff's Office to solidify the major requirements of HB 3.”
He added, “As we tread deeper into unfunded mandates the process may appear unconventional or even secretive as we maneuver around confidential policy and procedures. Any additional information could possibly jeopardize the safety of our staff and students, so we appreciate your understanding.”
More information about HB 3 can be found in the following document from TASB: tasb.org/services/legal-services/tasb-school-law-esource/business/documents/armed-security-officer-requirement.pdf
