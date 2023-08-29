Bond proposal to include new middle school, repurposing intermediate school, current middle school
SPRINGTOWN — At a school board meeting on Aug. 15, Springtown Independent School District trustees voted unanimously to call for a $120.78 million bond election that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.
According to a SISD press release, registered voters living within the school district’s boundaries will be able to vote on a bond proposition that would generate funding to add seats for an additional 1,500 students by building a new middle school, converting the intermediate school into a fourth elementary campus and creating a ninth-grade center.
Trustees are expected to set the district’s tax rate to $0.9578 per $100 of property valuation at their Aug. 28 meeting, which amounts to an 18-cent decrease from last year’s rate of $1.1432. The November 2023 bond proposal would increase the interest and sinking tax rate by 15 cents per $100 of property valuation, which means taxpayers would still pay 3 cents less than last year’s rate.
In recent years, the SISD school board has called for three bond elections to address space needs at campuses, and voters rejected all those proposals. The upcoming election will ask voters to decide on the same proposal that was presented in the May 2023 election.
District officials sought feedback from community members to evaluate the failed May 2023 bond proposal and worked with residents to present a recommendation to trustees for consideration.
“SISD leadership has worked hard since May to determine the best way to move forward as our student enrollment continues to climb,” School Board President Rick Beall said. “We’ve retained a new financial advisor and a new architect and bond planning team who have already found ways to reduce the cost to our taxpayers. We will also be able to take advantage of tax compression to keep our tax rate low. It’s our hope that residents will take the time to learn more about the projects proposed, our tax rates, ballot language and ask questions before casting their vote in this election.”
The proposed projects in the upcoming bond election include building a new middle school for grades sixth through eighth. If approved, this building would have classrooms and learning spaces for 1,500 students, a cafeteria and stage, library, and a fine arts wing for groups like band and choir. The new middle school would also have Texas Education Agency-required athletic facilities, such as a weight room, practice football field, track and competition gym. Purchasing additional land would be necessary to build this school.
In this bond proposal, Springtown Intermediate School would be converted to a fourth elementary campus to serve grades pre-kindergarten through fifth and alleviate overcrowding at Springtown Elementary School and Goshen Creek Elementary School. This project would require restroom renovation and making the learning spaces age appropriate.
If approved by voters, the current middle school campus would become a ninth-grade center to provide additional space at Springtown High School. SISD plans to engage parents, staff and community members in the planning and design of this center.
Any SISD resident who is registered to vote may cast a ballot “for” or “against” the bond proposition in this election. Voters will have from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 to cast ballots during early voting, or they can cast ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote in time to participate in this election is Oct. 10. New residents are encouraged to check their voter registration to ensure their current address is on file.
In accordance with state law, all Texas school bond ballots now must include this language: “THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.” Springtown ISD’s current total tax rate is $1.1432. The 2023-24 tax rate will be $0.9578 per $100 of property value after the board adopts it on Aug. 28, and the rate is expected to be $1.1078 following the election.
SISD officials will schedule informational meetings to share details and answer questions. As soon as those meetings are finalized, information will be shared through the district’s regular communication channels. Residents are encouraged to visit www.springtownisdbond2023.com for more information.
