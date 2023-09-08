SPRINGTOWN — Springtown Independent School District’s board of trustees adopted a balanced budget and tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year during the Aug. 28 board meeting.

The new tax rate is $0.9578 per $100 valuation and is made up of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.7575 and an interest and sinking rate of about $0.2003. Because of a decrease in the maintenance and operations rate, the 2023-24 total tax rate is about 18.5 cents less than the previous year’s rate of about $1.143.

