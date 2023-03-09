Residents of the Broadway and Lakeview intersection honored longtime Azle mail carrier Brian Morris on Feb. 25 by tying celebratory balloons reading “Happy retirement!” and “Grateful for you and all you do!” to their mailboxes and leaving thankful notes recognizing his retirement at the end of February 2023. Residents along Morris’ route wanted to express their gratitude for his mail service. They included one friendly neighbor who encouraged others to honor Morris saying, “His pleasant personality, exemplary service and eagerness to ‘go the extra mile’ are really going to be missed!”
Signed, sealed, delivered
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Residents of the Broadway and Lakeview intersection honored longtime Azle mail carrier Brian Morris on Feb. 25 by tying celebratory balloons reading “Happy retirement!” and “Grateful for you and all you do!” to their mailboxes and leaving thankful notes recognizing his retirement at the end of February 2023. Residents along Morris’ route wanted to express their gratitude for his mail service. They included one friendly neighbor who encouraged others to honor Morris saying, “His pleasant personality, exemplary service and eagerness to ‘go the extra mile’ are really going to be missed!”
Azle Reporter
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Our latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Dwayne Hopkins 1953-2023
- Wayne Green 1950-2023
- Robyn Owens-Miille 1971-2023
- Dangerous Rumor Leads to Arrest
- Dennis King 1958-2023
- SNAP to attention for Lone Star Card holders.
- Going once, going twice
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative inks power supply deal with Constellation Energy Group
- Steven Reedy 1958-2023
- Billy Myers 1928-2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Announcements
- Updated
Alan and Stella Novikoff of Azle celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. The couple has been blessed with three children and three grandchildren throughout their years together.
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
- Updated
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
- Updated
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.