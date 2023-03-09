Residents of the Broadway and Lakeview intersection honored longtime Azle mail carrier Brian Morris on Feb. 25 by tying celebratory balloons reading “Happy retirement!” and “Grateful for you and all you do!” to their mailboxes and leaving thankful notes recognizing his retirement at the end of February 2023. Residents along Morris’ route wanted to express their gratitude for his mail service. They included one friendly neighbor who encouraged others to honor Morris saying, “His pleasant personality, exemplary service and eagerness to ‘go the extra mile’ are really going to be missed!”

Latest Stories

azlereporter@azlenews.net