Higher gas prices in the summer are nothing new, but the prices are causing families to reconsider their seasonal vacations this year.

“Historically, retail gasoline prices tend to gradually rise in the spring and peak in late summer when people drive more frequently,” said the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on its website.

In March, AAA reported that Texas surpassed its highest average gas price when it hit $4 a gallon. Today, gas prices are moving closer to $5 a gallon.

The spike in prices for gas has some families changing their vacation plans this summer. Other families are opting to go ahead with their vacation and instead are choosing to cut costs elsewhere in their household budgets.

“We probably shouldn’t, but we’re still going to Colorado in July,” said Haley Wiley of Fort Worth.

“We’ve been planning and saving, eating a lot of simple meals at home — fruit and veggies and lots of carbs in between; cereal, sandwiches, ramen and baked potatoes. I think some time with the family camping and exploring out of the heat will be great for all of us, even if it breaks the bank temporarily.”

Not everyone can keep their vacation plans. Karolyn De La Portilla, who lives in the Springtown area, said she had to cancel her family road trip to Arizona because of the high gas prices.

“If we would have known that gas would be so high, I would have made other arrangements and done a flight to go out there but now it's gone up because of gas and it's so expensive. It's too much to fly out there and actually justify doing that,” De La Portilla said.

However, De La Portilla is still thinking of traveling but not to a destination as far away. Because she is a travel agent, her vacations with family usually double as work trips because she finds destinations and activities that she can tell her clients about.

“While they're family vacations, they are also things that I'm planning for clients or things that I can tell clients,” De La Portilla said.

Most of De La Portilla’s clients have planned their trips ahead of time and booked their trips before the rise in gas prices. Those who are trying to travel now are dealing with the consequences of high gas prices.

“My clients who have a little bit of a lower budget have had a very difficult time because they can't go where they want to go,” she said. “Gas prices are too expensive and because of the prices, airlines are charging more.”

Planning is the key to vacationing with gas prices being so high, Springtown resident Jazmin Derby said.

“You start going on vacation a little bit smarter, whether that be using points or maybe not going out and spending as much or trying to combine, like multi-tripping,” Derby said.

By “multi-tripping,” Derby means combining two trips into one. For example, she is planning to combine her vacation with her kids with a trip to see family.

JessaLynn Hobbs and her family are also keeping their vacation plans.

“We haven’t had a serious vacation in years,” Hobbs said.

“As we have stopped planning parties for several reasons, we focus on family experiences instead, and with Father’s Day and both our son’s and my big birthday, we planned on Florida.”

They will be flying for their vacation and are planning to save money by cutting corners in other ways, like cooking at the Airbnb for most of the trip.

Vacations are important to Derby because out-of-town trips allow her kids to be exposed to a world beyond Springtown.

“As a kid, we traveled all the time, and so it's just kind of something I grew up loving,” Derby said. “It's something I want my boys to grow up loving and have their home base, but also get that there's a whole world of differences and experiences and foods, and I mean you name it, and you can find it, but you just have to be willing to try new things.”

Wiley believes that her family will get more benefit from their planned vacation than saving.

“Money is money, and it sucks that gas is so high, but cool weather and a clear view of starry nights, hummingbirds of Colorado, camp fire and marshmallows with my kids — it’s calling us.”