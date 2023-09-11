UTGCD manager: ‘Be mindful of how you use your water’
Shaw discusses area groundwater management at Water Summit
MINERAL WELLS — The number of wells drilled in Parker and Wise counties blows other Texas counties out of the water.
When speaking at the 2023 Water Summit, Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District general manager Doug Shaw said 1,300 water wells were drilled in Parker County last year, and 1,100 wells were drilled the year before. For context, Shaw noted that only three or four counties in Texas, which has 254 counties total, drill more than 400 wells per year. Likewise, Wise County placed third or fourth in the state for the number of wells drilled last year.
“It's not something that you see everywhere else in the state,” Shaw said. “I talk to other groundwater districts, and I talk about the number of private wells being drilled, they're just kind of floored. They just can't fathom that.”
Shaw said about 80% of the 1,300 wells drilled last year in Parker County were for newly platted subdivisions. He added that though well drilling costs have significantly increased, it has been relatively cheap to drill wells in Parker County to access a reliable water source. That has led to an influx of developers platting subdivisions with individual wells and septic systems for each lot instead of building water infrastructure.
“Parker County is blessed in the fact that it's got a major aquifer sitting below it that can be accessed by drilling a 250-300-foot well,” Shaw said. “There aren't a whole lot of places in the state where you can get a good source of water at that depth.”
Shaw spoke at the Water Summit hosted by State Rep. Glenn Rogers on Aug. 24 at The Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells to discuss area groundwater management. Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District serves Parker, Wise, Montague and Hood counties and aims to conserve water within the Upper Trinity Aquifer.
Being in an area where there are a lot of wells being drilled as well as large commercial well pumping means groundwater flow will fluctuate throughout the year and typically trend downward, Shaw said. In fact, each formation of the Trinity Aquifer in Parker County has been trending downward since 2010.
“It's not like a ‘sky is falling’ kind of thing,” Shaw said. “But what happens is as water levels begin to fall in the aquifer, either regionally or long-term trends or even seasonally like this summer when folks are just using a tremendous amount of water, when you have seasonal lows like this summer being some of the lowest water levels we’ve ever seen, you experience reduced production from the well.”
Shaw explained that since Jan. 1, 2009, all new wells must obtain approved registration before being drilled. This rule is in place to ensure wells meet spacing requirements and minimum tract sizes of at least two acres. Domestic wells have to be 50 feet away from the property line and 150 feet away from another well, Shaw said.
The spacing requirements help prevent temporary issues regarding water access. Wells create a “cone of depression” when pulling water towards the pump, creating a “V” shape, and other wells are drilled in that cone of depression can temporarily dry up when one well is in use, Shaw said.
Shaw also discussed some of the research that Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District is involved in as well, including drilling wells to monitor how the aquifer reacts to pumping. For example, the district drilled monitor wells several years ago in the Peaster area and found that water levels were relatively stable for the first few years until new subdivisions were built. Now, there are many wells within a mile of the monitor wells, and water levels decreased four or five feet in about a month this summer.
“That's actually a pretty good drop,” Shaw said. “You don't see that all the time, and again, a couple years ago, there was no subdivisions, no wells around it, that water was just staying static. And now you're seeing that annual impact up and down from the wells nearby from those new subdivisions.”
Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District funded a study with Freese and Nichols, an engineering, planning and consulting firm that headquarters in Fort Worth, to examine long-term water supply in Parker and Wise counties amid population growth. One of the main takeaways from that study for Shaw is that a regional water provider will likely be needed to address water needs in the future.
In this time of tremendous growth in the area, Shaw said the only thing that may slow development is a lack of a sustainable water supply.
When answering a question from the audience about whether the minimum tract size for wells needed to be expanded, Shaw talked about outdoor watering and how people with private water wells may not realize that they are using a vast amount of water to irrigate their lawns since they don’t receive a monthly bill detailing water usage.
“We wouldn't be having these conversations if we weren’t talking about outside water use,” he said. “Inside water use – toilets, taps – (is) not really a big problem. But in folks with private wells, they aren't aware of how much water they're using. If you water an acre and you put an inch of water on it a week for 12 weeks, which most people are putting on a lot more than that right now, that's 325,000 gallons.”
Meanwhile, water used on a lawn in the hot afternoon will likely evaporate before it reaches the grass’s roots.
“I can't tell you how many times I've driven around this summer seeing sprinklers going at three in the afternoon. It's 110 degrees outside,” Shaw said. “That's not helping; it's just evaporating.”
Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District is also focused on utilizing rainwater, particularly through a grant program to encourage local entities to develop rainwater harvesting systems.
“If we can use rainwater, especially for outdoor use, it can really offset the demand on groundwater,” Shaw said.
After his speech, Shaw told The Tri-County Reporter that he would advise people in the Springtown area to think about how they use their water.
“Be mindful of how you use your water,” he said. “The growth is coming. Springtown is growing like crazy. A lot of the growth is happening outside of town with private wells. As you see more wells being drilled, you're going to possibly experience more issues as we go through hot dry summers like this with your existing well. And so, the only solution is for folks to be more mindful and try not to overuse their water.”
