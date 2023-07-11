Azle City Council member and veterinarian, Derrick Nelson describes what owners can do to keep pets safe
Azle and the surrounding areas are being hit with an exceptionally deadly strain of canine parvovirus this summer. Stacy Peek, an Azle City Council member, recently experienced this virus’s effects firsthand after a puppy she had received from a friend in the Azle-Pelican Bay area unexpectedly died from the disease. “Unfortunately, after extensive and aggressive treatment, most of the litter, including our puppy, died,” Peek said. “We consulted with six veterinarians, and all told us there is a critical outbreak this year that is more severe than most have ever seen. More than one vet told us, ‘This is the Coronavirus in dog form’. The parvo treatment protocol that normally has worked in years past, in many cases, is not working. The veterinarians’ offices and hospitals are filling up in record numbers with parvo patients and many are not surviving.”
Derrick Nelson, another Azle City Council member and a veterinarian at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic in River Oaks, described this year’s parvovirus strain as among the worst he’s seen in his career.
“Even with aggressive care, most of the animals die,” Dr. Nelson said. “This year, I have seen a seven-year-old dog die from it, which is crazy. Now we’re seeing multiple adult dogs get parvo and this nasty strain when they get it, they’re dying, which is unheard of.”
Canine parvovirus is a gastrointestinal disease that typically affects dogs between eight weeks and four months of age. Untreated, this disease is often fatal to young dogs. Because many puppies are born in the spring, parvovirus outbreaks tend to be at their worst in the summer and fall seasons, but according to Dr. Nelson, the areas between Springtown and River Oaks tend to have extremely high rates of the disease year after year.
“Our clinic has been a hotbed of parvo over the decades,” he said. “Most clinics will see two maybe four cases of parvo in a year. We see 300 a year, so we’re very experienced in parvo. It never dies out in my area, it’s just there. It’s all over the place and historically people aren’t just vaccinating correctly. Once it gets set in, it’s in the environment.”
Signs and symptoms of parvo include lethargy, vomiting and after about 48 hours, bloody diarrhea. “By that point they’re really sick,” Dr. Nelson said. “During a normal parvo season, home treatment has a survival rate of about 50-50. If we hospitalize them, we’re probably pushing a 95% success rate. This summer is different. We’re having an 80 to 90% mortality rate.”
Parvovirus can survive in the environment for years and is spread through indirect or direct contact with the feces of infected dogs.
“Parvovirus is a very tough virus,” Dr. Nelson said. “It can last in the environment for years, three years plus. Even if your dog stays at home, if you move into a house and the previous owner had parvo in that house, you bring a puppy home and all of a sudden, they break out with parvo. If you walk through it, the parvo virus will be on you and if you walk in your house that’s how it can get inside. That’s what makes it so devastating.”
To limit the spread of parvo, vets encourage dog owners to keep puppies at home and limit dogs to spaces where you can guarantee have been parvo free for at least three to five years. The best method for preventing parvo is to get your puppies vaccinated and to make sure your adult dogs are up to date on their boosters.
“The good news is if your dog and or puppy are fully vaccinated then their chances of getting Parvo are near zero,” Dr. Nelson said. “These vaccines for parvo have been around since maybe the 80s, a long time. It’s been out for decades. There’s no reason to not do it.”
While most vaccines will be effective, Dr. Nelson urges dog owners to be careful where they source their vaccines.
“Feed store and breeder vaccines are not reliable,” Dr. Nelson said. “Over the history of my career, 21 years, I’ve seen extremely few, extremely rare cases of parvo in veterinarian vaccinated dogs, but I have seen plenty, maybe hundreds, of cases where feed store vaccinated dogs get parvo…I’m exposed to parvo on a daily basis, and I have a three-year-old dog and I have no worries about her getting it. She’s actually boarding at the clinic right now. So, don’t worry, don’t lose sleep if your dog is vaccinated. That’s the positive action that everybody can take so that they can have peace of mind.”
To be considered fully vaccinated for parvovirus, a dog should ideally get three to four shots of the distemper-parvovirus vaccine in two-to-four-week intervals starting at six weeks.
“Keep those vaccinations current on adult dogs too, because again I’m seeing adult dogs break out with this parvovirus and die,” Dr. Nelson said.
In many cases, a vaccinated dog will be eligible to receive their booster shots at about one year old and then once every three years, though when in doubt the best solution is always to call a vet.
“If anybody has any questions, I highly recommend don’t go to Dr. Google, call your veterinarian,” Dr. Nelson said. “You just don’t want to get it, if they get it, it’s almost a death sentence. I just encourage everyone, get every (dog) vaccinated for distemper-parvo… I’ve heard from two other veterinarians, they all said this is the worst parvo outbreak that they’ve ever seen in their career. I see these cycles of this nasty parvovirus go through about every three years. Multiple vets are saying that this is the worst they’ve ever seen, but I will agree it’s as bad as the worst I’ve ever seen.”
