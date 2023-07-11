Derrick Nelson Parvo Story.jpg

Azle City Council member and veterinarian, Derrick Nelson describes what owners can do to keep pets safe

Azle and the surrounding areas are being hit with an exceptionally deadly strain of canine parvovirus this summer. Stacy Peek, an Azle City Council member, recently experienced this virus’s effects firsthand after a puppy she had received from a friend in the Azle-Pelican Bay area unexpectedly died from the disease. “Unfortunately, after extensive and aggressive treatment, most of the litter, including our puppy, died,” Peek said. “We consulted with six veterinarians, and all told us there is a critical outbreak this year that is more severe than most have ever seen.  More than one vet told us, ‘This is the Coronavirus in dog form’.   The parvo treatment protocol that normally has worked in years past, in many cases, is not working.  The veterinarians’ offices and hospitals are filling up in record numbers with parvo patients and many are not surviving.”

